Opinion

BARBER: G20’s 1990s mindset meets a 2025 reality check

Why Trump’s boycott, global institutional rigidity, and Canada’s stalled trade strategy reveal a deeper collapse of multilateralism.
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
International Monetary Fund
Imf
United Nations
G20
Un
Wef
South Africa
Opinion
Opinion Column
Group of 20

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news