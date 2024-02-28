Opinion

BARBER: Globalist interests want you to pay more for food

Farmers protest EU agricultural regulations in Brussels earlier this week. Writer Tony Barber looks at some of the same anger that drove Canada's Freedom Convoy
Farmers protest EU agricultural regulations in Brussels earlier this week. Writer Tony Barber looks at some of the same anger that drove Canada's Freedom ConvoyTwitter (“X”)
Loading content, please wait...
Globalism
European farmers protest
corporate interests
Green Deal regulations
Sri Lanka starvation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news