Opinion

BARBER: Independence and the Montevideo Convention

Canada ignores the Montevideo Convention when it’s politically convenient, proving that international recognition is just a game of geopolitical favourites.
Montevideo Convention signatures
Montevideo Convention signaturesImage courtesy of Wikipedia
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