BARBER: Kamala Harris just as out of touch as Marie Antoinette

'Hope and change' was one thing but 'joyful' is just... weird?
Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris has received a generally uncritical reception from US mainstream media, Fox News excepted. Given the economic constraints under which millions of Americans presently labour, the 'joyful' theme seems to columnist Tony Barber sufficiently detached from reality that it should take its place alongside the unfortunate French queen Marie Antoinette who famously said of grumbling peasants, "Let them eat cake."Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
