BARBER: Let's have a tax system that doesn't penalise hard work!

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has a lot to say about 'tax fairness.' But according to writer Antony Barber, progressive tax systems are seldom fair and actually founded in Marxist doctrine.
Marxist theory
Canadian income tax introduced in 1917 as 'temporary measure.'

