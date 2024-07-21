Opinion

BARBER: Making Canadians pay for Trudeau’s dystopia

" In the 1960s, Chicago was known as a city that worked, LA was the west coast mecca, and in the 1990s even Time Square was safe and clean. "
Justin Trudeau
Justin TrudeauCourtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Housing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news