Opinion

BARBER: Mark Carney failed on CUSMA — Canada could pay the price for decades

The Prime Minister promised he could secure a trade deal with President Trump. Instead, Canada faces the slow collapse of CUSMA, declining investment, and a weakened economy.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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