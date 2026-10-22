Opinion

BARBER: Mark Carney’s European ‘associate membership’ delusion

Looking to the EU for Canada's economic future is a recipe for stagnation, not growth.
Mark Carney marching to join the EU
Mark Carney marching to join the EUImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Economy
Eu
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
EU Associate Membership
economic future
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news