BARBER: No more ideology, let's just bring back good government

The Federal Court determined last month that Prime Minister Trudeau’s use of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to address the protest by the truckers was not justified. Further, Canadians’ rights were violated. In addition and to nobody's surprise, the decision made a mockery of the Commissioner of the Emergencies Act inquiry.If a common citizen of Canada infringed or denied the rights of another citizen, that person will be held responsible. But, will Justin Trudeau be held personally responsible and face justice or will any of his cabinet members be held responsible? Of course not. Even if those Canadians who suffered from the use of the Emergencies Act follow legal procedures and get a judgement in their favour, it is the rest of Canada that will be responsible for any remedy. That would be another injustice. Why should other citizens be responsible? Many of us, even those who did not support the truckers, instinctively knew invoking the Emergencies Act was an abuse of power.One of the first items that ought to come up on the next government’s docket is to bring in new regulations that put some checks on the ability to invoke the act. We saw that what balance there is in the act was insufficient. Also, new laws are needed to protect citizens from being cutoff from their bank accounts and credit cards. Simply because the technology exists that makes freezing accounts possible with a few keystrokes, does not justify doing so. A government representative should have to face a justice before a bank can be involved — perhaps something like what is needed for a search warrant. In the case of the truckers and the people who supported them with donations, there was no claim that the money involved was obtained in a criminal enterprise.Once, Canadians’ relation with their government was based on the idea of 'good governance.'This in turn was understood as good administration. That has been argued to include limitations on various spheres of power within the administration. This idea has saved Canada from following the US example in which everything has to be argued in a court. Canada is graced with a much less litigious setting. But, if we do not right the ship with the advent of the next government, it may be too late to prevent sinking in a sea of petty legal battles.