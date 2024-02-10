Opinion

BARBER: No more ideology, let's just bring back good government

Truckers parked on Ottawa's Bank Street, during the Convoy in 2022. Upon review, the Federal Court ruled that the Trudeau Liberals had acted in an unjustified manner....
Truckers parked on Ottawa's Bank Street, during the Convoy in 2022. Upon review, the Federal Court ruled that the Trudeau Liberals had acted in an unjustified manner....ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888 Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Convoy Protest
Federal Court judgement on Liberals' use of Emergencies Act
good government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news