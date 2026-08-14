One of the more intriguing aspects of Canadian society is the observation that Americans constitute the sole nationality toward which citizens may express bias openly. This perception is especially pronounced in Eastern Canada compared to the West, yet a reciprocal sentiment is absent in the US. Such hostility bears an analogy to sibling rivalry and underscores a form of tribalism. Regardless of the motivations behind the recent petition to have the US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra named persona non grata, some Canadians have identified themselves far too closely with the “elbows-up” campaign associated with Prime Minister Mark Carney. To do so, they risk conflating the Prime Minister’s propaganda with their own personal identity. A detailed explanation of this identity fusion was provided by Jasmin Laine recently. .Ambassador Hoekstra was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to the US as a child. He was raised in a family with immigrant roots. He earned his BA from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, and subsequently obtained an MBA from the University of Michigan. He took a position at Herman Miller, an innovative furniture company headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan. Notably, this company was partially owned by Herman Miller, an individual also born in the Netherlands. Pete Hoekstra advanced to the role of Vice President of the company. This trajectory exemplifies the type of success story that Canadians can appreciate, as can Americans.At thirty-nine years of age, Pete cycled throughout the Michigan district that extends along the shores of Lake Michigan north of Muskegon, campaigning to be the Republican representative to Congress. He won support from the Republican loyalists and traditionally Democratic voting unions. In Congress, he rose to the chairmanship of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and served on additional committees and as a member of various caucuses. Following his departure from Congress in 2011, he advised law firms and think tanks on initiatives related to education reform and national intelligence. He established himself as an author and public speaker, authoring multiple books and policy documents. From 2017/2018-2021, Pete Hoekstra served as US Ambassador to the Netherlands before being appointed Ambassador to Canada in 2025..Mr. Hoekstra, who was raised in a Dutch family renowned for its directness, has developed a straightforward and candid speaking style shaped by his business background. Unlike the former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose communication appeared to lack restraint, Ambassador Hoekstra’s remarks are anchored in his practical approach. The ambassador has consistently maintained a clear distinction between the Canadian people and the sitting Canadian government. His role is to represent the interests of the US President in matters of trade and, more broadly, the concerns of the American public.The recent petition was launched in response to allegations that the ambassador had engaged in Canadian domestic politics and made statements deemed undiplomatic. However, the five specific incidents cited in the petition are primarily asserted by means of a negative hermeneutic and do not constitute unassailable examples of claims advanced. One quotation from the petition states, “Ambassador Hoekstra has accused Canada of interfering in US domestic politics while himself making repeated interventions in Canadian political discourse inconsistent with diplomatic protocol.” This is an unsubstantiated claim, not evidence. In contrast, Premier Doug Ford aired a government-funded advertisement on a select venue against a sitting president for the first time in history. Does this not constitute interference in US politics? The Ambassador framed the 2025 Canadian federal election as “anti-American.” However, Mark Carney did not run on the Liberal Party’s record nor opposing Pierre Poilievre, but positioned himself against Donald Trump, a sitting US president. Similarly, the removal of American liquor from Canadian shelves was explicitly intended to pressure American workers and producers. Who were those elbows up for? The ambassador’s depiction was not inaccurate. While one may argue that Ambassador Hoekstra has not always adhered to the highest standards of diplomatic protocols, as outlined in earlier conventions, this observation applies equally to certain European leaders. The twentieth-century foundational test governing diplomatic conduct appears to have fallen into greater disuse. Canadians owe a debt of gratitude to the US Ambassador for illuminating aspects of the trade negotiations that neither the Canadian government nor the media had previously revealed. These disclosures exposed the high-level Canadian government’s approaches to this essential business relationship. It reflected poorly on the Canadian negotiators. Such information constitutes a valuable resource for Canadians. Candidate Mark Carney ran on the position that he would secure a strong trade deal with President Trump. Instead, he has likely been the Canadian Prime Minister whose negotiation approach and policies have inflicted the greatest harm on the lives of Canadians, pushing more citizens toward poverty or prompting mass emigration. The petition directed at Ambassador Hoekstra is a reflection of Canadian anti-American sentiment, an elbows-up ethos, and widespread frustration among citizens who are increasingly reliant on food banks — not as a consequence of President Trump’s policies, but as a direct outcome of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decisions and internal governance. The petition against Ambassador Hoekstra constitutes harassment. Canadians would be better served by directing their efforts toward the Canadian government, which is the proper locus of accountability for the country’s challenges.Dr. A. W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.