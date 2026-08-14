Opinion

BARBER: Speak the truth — get kicked out of Canada

The desperate attempt to label Ambassador Pete Hoekstra ‘persona non grata’ is a smokescreen for the systemic poverty and failed governance currently plaguing Canada.
US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra
US Ambassador to Canada Pete HoekstraCBC screenshot
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Doug Ford
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Mark Carney
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