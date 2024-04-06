BARBER: The AI cost that nobody is talking about

The AI revolution has already begun. This is another disruptive technology that will completely transform the world we live in, regardless of whether we live in Italy, Japan or Canada. For those who are fearful of the disruption, they need to prepare themselves because this technology will be further developed and implemented in most spheres of industry and government. There will be two waves. The first is the use of AI for many office jobs and to enhance the amount of information on any topic in real time. We have already entered this phase.The second is the marriage of AI with robotics, including humanoid robotics. This phase has not advanced far enough to be problematic yet, but in only a few years it will be massive. We are at the threshold of a 'Brave New World.'But, before we fully step into the future, there is a massive rampart that must be scaled. It is put in place by the Trudeau Liberal government and particularly by Minister Guilbeault. Mr. Guilbeault is a dedicated radical. He has studied Communist-inspired theories such as Liberation Theology. He was also a disciple of Ralph Nader, once wildly popular with the hippie generation, but who fell from grace decades ago, even among Democrats. The rampart is this. AI, for all its substantial abilities at compiling information, doing calculations, generation and so much more, sucks up energy like a black-hole swallows stars. In many ways it will make our world better. But, there is a cost. Even now, people working in AI are cautioning that we face a two-fold problem. First, nowhere in North America (remember the Canadian and US power grids are connected) is there sufficient generation capacity. We need historic upgrades to our production of electricity. Not just electric production but consistent production which eliminates the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t abilities of wind turbines and solar cells. What is left? Natural gas and nuclear production. Unfortunately, nuclear, the only reliable non-fossil fuel, is still seen by many as a no-go. That may need a rethink.The second problem is that the transmission lines also need a serious upgrade. Not only each factory, office, school and government building will be employing AI on its computers 24/7, but every home will as well. Many people are already getting their toes wet. It is utterly unacceptable if we can generate the power needed but can’t get it to the place or at the time it is needed. Further, prosperity for all is dependent on affordable power. This does not mean we should surrender our well-meaning inclinations to have a clean environment to live in, especially in this miraculous land we call Alberta. It does mean we need to stop wasting money on what will not work and start doing more innovative research so we can accomplish both goals.Because Trudeau’s government and the Biden administration lack the ability to see the Mack truck coming down the road, the next Canadian government should develop an integrated plan with the next American administration to address both our energy production and transmission needs since the system is already integrated while stewarding the environment. Barring this, the Alberta government needs to provide more resources addressing these concerns so at least Alberta can stay on top. Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.