Opinion

BARBER: The Alberta referendum was meaningless — and that matters

The real significance of the vote has nothing to do with independence and everything to do with the ignored values of Albertans.
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney and the Alberta referendum’s deeper divide.
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney and the Alberta referendum’s deeper divide.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Independence
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Opinion
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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