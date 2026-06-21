Opinion

BARBER: The biggest lie in global politics is the ‘Rules-Based International Order’

Decades of condemnations, sanctions, and diplomatic statements have exposed the uncomfortable truth — the ‘Rules-Based International Order’ exists mostly in speeches.
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United Nations HeadquartersImage courtesy of Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash
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