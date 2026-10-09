Opinion

BARBER: The end of climate alarmism — the Green agenda is unravelling

From the IPCC to the European Commission, the world is waking up to the reality of unworkable climate mandates.
Green Agenda Falling Apart
Green Agenda Falling ApartImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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