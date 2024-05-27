BARBER: The inflationary effect of high density and the 15-minute city

Normally, politicians like to keep the voters happy. That way their re-election will be smoother. So, it seems highly suspicious that Calgary City Council defied a surveyed resounding “NO” from three-quarters of the city’s population on the proposed rezoning allowing for higher density across the city. Such an occurrence should trigger an investigation because it flies in the face of how democracy is supposed to function.Cities across the country from Halifax to Kelowna have changed — or are in the process of changing — their local zoning to conform with the federal Housing Accelerator Fund requirements, which calls for significant increases in higher density housing. This is probably another example of never letting a crisis go to waste. The housing situation in Canada ought to be a local concern. Zoning laws, building regulations, permitting and other factors play significant roles in new building construction. In this way the local government can slow or speed up the number of units produced. Much of the local balance has been upset by the large number of immigrants entering Canada, a problem completely produced by the Trudeau government. Further, the “one size fits all” mentality of various national entities usually means that Toronto and Vancouver benefit while the rest of the country pays. That is what happens when financial levers are pulled to dampen investment in those cities for example.If it smells like a skunk and looks like a skunk… As Calgary's city council has shown contempt for both the voters and the democratic process, the province probably needs to act. The city’s behavior would indicate they are not capable of self-reflection sufficiently to arrive at transparency. Yet, kudos to the councillors who have raised a voice of reason in the process even though reason did not prevail. Alright, Trudeau creates a national problem and attempts to fix it using a housing fund. But why require higher density rezoning? Why not allow each community to decide what would address its situation? Why the strings?The US government under President Obama already began moving in the same direction as Trudeau’s Housing Fund. Working through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the US Department of Transportation (DOT) the US government is using a multitude of federally funded local offices to coax significant rezoning efforts. (No doubt the usual regulatory encouragements are put forth to various agencies, using the bribe of federal dollars.The goal is essentially to make the suburbs into the city. Multiple “reasons” on why the urbanization process would be better but this can be summed up by two expressions that became popular: Smart Growth and the 15-minute city. The idea is that everything one could need is within a fifteen-minute walk, or a short ride on public transportation. Advocates disregarded the multiple problems that high density areas face. Behind all of this is the government’s desire to control along with a few deep pocket corporations and individuals to squeeze every dollar from your pocket.Special interests long ago gave up trying to convince the general public in Canada or in the US that their brilliant ideas should be adopted. Instead, it is much easier to influence politicians who will force the population to do the special interest’s bidding... in effect defeating the free market concept by hook or crook. Setting aside the recent inflation at the grocery store, the reason you can buy mangos at an affordable price is because chain stores purchasing massive quantities for multiple store distribution can demand significantly lower prices from producers. The 15-minute city will eliminate this. Each small area could not support a large box grocery. The area will have a smaller local grocery and prices will go up. The real estate also being controlled, rent for stores, service providers, medical, also will go up and the cost to consumers on everything will go up.In effect, Smart Growth advocates wish us to return to the 19th century minus the horses. Go online and look at pictures of London or New York in the 19th century that open your eyes. Personally, I would rather keep the horses and get rid of the skunks. Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.