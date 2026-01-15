Opinion

BARBER: US doesn’t need Canada anymore and that changes everything

From rare earths to oil to electricity, America’s new self-sufficiency gives Trump the power to walk away, leaving Canada with shrinking options ahead of the CUSMA review.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump
Mark Carney and Donald TrumpWS Illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Donald Trump
Usa
Trade
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Rare Earth Metals
CUSMA review 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news