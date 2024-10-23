Opinion

BARBER: Were Canadians sold out?

While you were busy trying to survive Trudeau’s economy, the Government of Canada was busy signing agreements with the UN that can change your future and diminish your freedoms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New York. What's happening these days writes Dr. Antony Barber, is that Canada agrees to potentially oppressive things at the UN, then in the name of international solidarity enacts them in Canada as legislation .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New York. What's happening these days writes Dr. Antony Barber, is that Canada agrees to potentially oppressive things at the UN, then in the name of international solidarity enacts them in Canada as legislation .Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sustainable Development
United Nations Organization
Digital Cooperaton
Human Rights and Gender

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news