Opinion

BARBER: When the best is attacked by the worst

Vandalism to make a point... Left, the hole in the rock after the Taliban blew up 1,400 year-old statues of the Buddha in Afghanistan. Right, climate activists spray paint Stonehenge in southern England.
Vandalism to make a point... Left, the hole in the rock after the Taliban blew up 1,400 year-old statues of the Buddha in Afghanistan. Right, climate activists spray paint Stonehenge in southern England.
Loading content, please wait...
Afghanistan
Taliban
Stonehenge
Bamiyan Buddhas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news