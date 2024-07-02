BARBER: Who now can lead the West?

In the post WW II world, a group of nations have acted in league to maintain a rule-based order. Their most significant goal was to avoid another major war. When one of these nations was on its back foot, the others were able to step forward. At times, when several of these nations produced strong leaders, miracles happened. Just remember Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and Pope John Paul II (the Vatican is a country,) who brought about the downfall of the Soviet Union, and the end of the Cold War which had lasted nearly 50 years.But who is there today who can step forward? The United Kingdom’s PM Sunak is facing an election and down in the polls. France’s President Macron’s party lost in the first round of voting. Germany’s Chancellor Scholz’s popularity is down, and his party lost seats in the recent European Parliamentary elections. Western European countries find the Eastern European countries like Poland and Hungary troublesome, with their conservative governments. PM Kishida of Japan, a country with a history of political stability, is facing serious challenges brought on by party scandal and other factors. In Canada, more than two-thirds of Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down.Perhaps the only glimmer of a shining light in this turbulent dark sea is Italy’s PM Meloni..Meloni has proved to be a significant political force both within Italy and in the European Union. She has completely obliterated the negative speculations about her during Italy’s election and has shown a pragmatic, practical execution, coupled with a clear agenda and skillful negotiations.Then there is the United States.With President Biden's disastrous showing in the recent presidential debate, it became undeniable that the man is in the advanced stages of mental decline brought on my old age. The Republicans have been warning Americans regarding this situation, but the Democrats and the media have been denying it. The outcome of the debate will certainly have its effect on the upcoming American election.However, internationally it is having its effect immediately.In the American system, the president is charged with declaring war if events call for it. As the Commander-in-Chief, he/she alone is responsible for directing America's unequaled mighty military arm. Particular to the era in which we live, the president is also the person responsible for launching a nuclear strike.A president with significantly decreased capacities is a personal tragedy, a family’s sorrowful calamity, and a nation’s debilitation. Even those who are in political opposition to Biden and his policies, must feel pity to see him so diminished. But for unfriendly nations it is an opportunity calling.There is speculation that his presidency has been a grand spectacle. Some of President’s Obama people make up the Biden inner circle. Even if Pres. Obama is not daily directing things behind the scenes, his people will naturally be promoting ideas to Pres. Biden that resemble those developed in the Obama White House.No credible sources point to direct involvement by the former president but what if there were an emergency?Imagine... President Biden too diminished to deal with an immediate military threat, steps down, Vice President Kamala Harris promoted would be in charge. Would she not seek counsel from her generals and most importantly from the former President Obama?Yes, this is speculation. But, do not think for a moment that those leading unfriendly nations are not also trying to measure this scenario. Providing those who wish you harm the appearance of an opportunity opens the door of chaos and perhaps just behind it are the hounds of a world war.How did we get into this position? Urbanization has created a de-natural life by the beginning of the computer age, the constant chiseling away of jusnaturalism and its replacement by contrived and politically motivated legalism, and the decline of traditional institutions and customs.These three are primary causes for the decline of western values. The consequence has been a re-emergence of tribalism based on artificially defined groups, as contrasted by naturally defined groups.This has created a strong movement whose goal is to overthrow western institutions. Schools and other organizations have also failed to educate and promote both a national pride and a civil society.And, by the entirely random factor that the election cycle in many of the western countries is now lining up, the question is starkly before us: Who can lead the West?Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.