Who was actually running things you ask? Dr. Antony Barber has a theory.... Pictured, Barrack Obama and Joe Biden at the White House
Who was actually running things you ask? Dr. Antony Barber has a theory.... Pictured, Barrack Obama and Joe Biden at the White HouseWhite House photo
Opinion

BARBER: Whose hidden hand was on the White House wheel?

A lot of indications suggest that it was Barrack Obama
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
US President Joe Biden's mental decline
Was Obama running the Biden administration?
President-elect Trump worked to make Republican party a big tent
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news