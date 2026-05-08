Opinion

BARBER: Why September for the ‘investment summit’

As businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors flee to the United States, Ottawa’s flashy investor summit risks becoming little more than pre-referendum political theatre aimed at Alberta voters.
Prime Minister Mark Carney Speaking in Terrace, British Columbia
Prime Minister Mark Carney Speaking in Terrace, British ColumbiaScreenshot
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