Opinion

BARBER: Winner-Takes-All — how Ottawa’s power play could cripple Alberta

With energy policies, political maneuvering, and a looming referendum, Alberta faces a pivotal moment that may determine its economic survival and place in Confederation.
Pipeline demonstration
Pipeline demonstrationImage courtesy of Alberta government
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Alberta
Oil And Gas
Federal Government
Pipeline
Opinion
Opinion Column

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