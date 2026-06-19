Opinion

BARBER: You don’t insult your biggest customer — Ottawa’s diplomatic failure with Trump

Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney treated Donald Trump as a political foil. Now Canada faces the risk of losing the trade relationship that underpins its prosperity.
Donald Trump
Donald TrumpWestern Standard files
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