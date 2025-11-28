BARCLAY: A decade of Liberal governments imploded public safety in Canada

Throughout the modern era, Canada has consistently been hailed as an exemplar of national progress and excellence. For instance, from 2006-2014, crime declined, Canada’s GDP increased, and the Canadian nation remained the international epitome of ‘quality of life.’Unfortunately, since the advent of the Liberal government in 2015, Canada has been forced to endure a precipitous national decline and collapse..BERNARDO: The great Canadian gun grab: Another billion-dollar bonfire of stupidity.In fact, although the Canadian nation was once internationally renowned as a safe haven for all humanity, it is clear that Canada has become fraught with insecurity, due to the fact that the Liberal government has consistently sacrificed the safety of the Canadian people and compromised the integrity of the Canadian nation, in order to selfishly pursue its own feckless politics and agenda.Firstly, crime in Canada has skyrocketed over the course of the past decade, as a result of the Liberal government’s ‘catch-and-release’ justice system.For example, Alberta’s Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) exploded from 98.9 to 114 between 2015 and 2023. Meanwhile, in Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has reported a 63% surge in general crime and a 58% uptick in violent crime, as well as an otherworldly 348% increase in shoplifting..Furthermore, since 2015, violent crime has soared by over 30% throughout the Canadian nation, and Canada’s Violent Crime Severity Index has rapidly increased. In addition, the sexual assault rate in Canada has exploded throughout “all 20 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMA), with some CMAs experiencing a doubling of sexual assault rates in ten years.”Even the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) itself has explicitly confirmed that Canada has been forced to endure “a surge in violent crime across every province” and that “hardly a day passes without a heartbreaking story of some violent crime in at least one of Canada’s major cities.” Moreover, due to the fact that the Liberal government has failed to secure Canada’s borders, the Canadian state has become a sanctuary for a festering mass of criminal syndicates and narcotics..PINDER: Is Canada a country?.For instance, since 2022 alone, domestic fentanyl production has skyrocketed in Canada by more than 300%, and police in Canada recently “… seized enough chemicals to produce 96 million doses of fentanyl” after a successful raid on the largest fentanyl lab yet discovered in Canada.Furthermore, over the past decade, the Canadian state’s porous borders and the Liberal government’s shameful inability to effectively prosecute crime in Canada have permitted various criminal organizations to “compromise employees in both the public and private sectors” and transform the Canadian state into a global hub for the export of countless illegal narcotics.In fact, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Inspector Pat Morris, “sophisticated criminal organizations … and transnational criminal organizations … are using our country as a critical node in global supply chains” and “at least seven major transnational criminal organizations maintain operations in our country.”.Finally, Islamic terrorism has increased dramatically since 2015, due to the fact that the Liberal government has refused to adequately regulate or oversee the influx of international migration into Canada.For instance, since 2023, “nearly a dozen terrorism-related incidents [have occurred] in Canada or abroad involving Canadians.” Furthermore, the globally renowned Counter Extremism Project has recently reported that “within the past few decades, several hundred Canadian civilians have been killed or injured in incidents related to violent extremism.”In addition, according to the RCMP, “terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488% last year” and “Canadian police have foiled six terrorist plots in the last 12 months alone, with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa.” .EDITORIAL: Ottawa’s ‘Nation-Building’ pipeline deal comes with a steep price for Alberta.In fact, the Liberal government was recently forced to publicly downplay a report from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office that a “terror attack attempt in Canada is very likely” and Canada’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre (ITAC) itself has warned that Canada’s provinces will “[soon] experience a lone-wolf terror attack.”Unfortunately, despite the fact that the Canadian state has long been located at the vanguard of national progress and excellence, it is evident that, since the advent of the Liberal government in 2015, Canada has been forced inevitably towards national decline and collapse.In fact, although the Canadian nation was once a bastion of hope and safety for all beleaguered peoples, it is clear that Canada has become fraught with insecurity, due to the fact that the Liberal government has consistently sacrificed the safety of the Canadian people and compromised the integrity of the Canadian nation, in order to selfishly pursue its own feckless politics and agenda.More importantly, it is readily apparent that, unless Canadians now take heart and immediately demand change, it is Canada’s youth and future generations of Canadians who will be forced to atone for the sins of their forebears and endure the skyrocketing crime rates, savage violence, and national insecurity that have become the hallmark of the Canadian state under the auspices of the Liberal government.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s foremost young conservative voices. 