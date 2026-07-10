BARCLAY: America, identity politics, and the casual abuse of Caitlin Clark

Since her debut season in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Caitlin Clark has been forced to endure a slew of abuse and even in-game physical violence from her fellow players.However, despite the fact that Clark is unquestionably one of the WNBA’s brightest young talents and an engine of renewed financial interest and investment, the WNBA has failed to protect its new star or at all curtail the physical abuse that Clark now consistently suffers. Instead, Clark’s violent treatment has largely been ignored by the WNBA, and Clark herself has actually been frequently criticized and ‘victim-blamed.’ Furthermore, Clark’s abuse has oftentimes been subtly encouraged by various prominent WNBA players and personnel. Unfortunately, Clark’s enthusiastic abuse by the WNBA and its players is merely a symptom of America’s most rancid modern disease: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).In fact, due to the modern advent of ‘identity politics’ in America, it is clear that any sufficiently ‘un-diverse’ or white person can currently be openly abused, and something still less than silence will echo out.Due to the modern advent of identity politics in America, the legitimacy of any person or people’s social plight and perspective has become utterly contingent upon their ability to immediately display the requisite ‘diversity criteria’ and intersectional location upon the so-called ‘spectrum of identity.’Moreover, it has become inconceivable that any person or community might at all suffer or become marginalized and oppressed without explicitly exhibiting any of the necessary ‘diversity criteria.’.In fact, the modern gospel of identity politics has decreed that anyone who is sufficiently un-diverse or ‘white’ is not merely incapable of any socio-political suffering, but is actually themselves a source of socio-political malaise and a locus of oppression.In truth, DEI’s intersectional apostles have situated every white or ‘un-diverse’ person as an enemy to any truly ‘progressive’ society, as well as an inevitable threat to all democracy and human rights.Therefore, it has become completely legitimate and even gently encouraged to abuse and persecute any person in America who does not immediately and apparently display the appropriate ‘diversity criteria’ and can be at all labelled as ‘white.’For example, over the past decade, white people in America have been routinely forced to endure explicit political persecution and oppression at the hands of various unscrupulous left-wing political actors and their discriminatory (DEI) legislation. Sadly, even Barack Obama and Joe Biden both shamelessly enacted a wide variety of DEI policies that blatantly oppressed the white community and severely undermined the economic opportunities and ‘life chances’ of all white Americans. Furthermore, throughout the modern era, it has become commonplace for any minorities or people who are sufficiently ‘diverse,’ such as black women and trans individuals, to openly abuse and attack white people in America and commit explicit hate crimes without consequence. .In fact, Caitlin Clark herself is currently a living testament to the physical abuse that can be openly justified and safely meted out against any white woman in America, inasmuch as her attacker is sufficiently diverse. Moreover, in 2025, Iryna Zarutska, a young white girl, was brutally slaughtered by a black man and habitual violent criminal, Decarlos Brown, largely because Brown’s race repeatedly insulated him against any reasonable justice and jail time prior to Zarutska’s savage murder.And yet, Zarutska’s slaying initially received almost no mainstream media coverage and remained unaddressed by virtually every left-wing political actor. In fact, various notable media outlets, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, and CNN, all refused to discuss Zarutska’s murder entirely. Worse still, in response to Zarutska’s slaying, Black Lives Matter (BLM) itself explicitly stated, “We have a right to violence. All oppressed people have the right to violence … You gotta have the right place, you gotta have the right time, and you gotta have the appropriate situation. And I am absolutely convinced that this is it!” Unfortunately, it is evident that the campaign of explicit in-game abuse that the WNBA now tolerates against Caitlin Clark is merely the latest ghoulish consequence of ‘diversity-based discrimination’ in America and the pandemic of identity politics that currently plagues the West.In fact, due to the modern advent of ‘identity politics’ in America, it is clear that any sufficiently ‘un-diverse’ or white person can currently be openly abused, and something still less than silence will echo out.More importantly, it is readily apparent that the pursuit of ‘diversity’ has been transformed into a thinly veiled instrument of oppression and a pen that now underwrites the persecution of any sufficiently ‘white’ person.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.