Opinion

BARCLAY: America, identity politics, and the casual abuse of Caitlin Clark

From the WNBA to American politics, diversity initiatives have evolved into a system that unfairly disadvantages ‘white’ Americans while excusing discrimination against them.
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin ClarkImage courtesy of John McClellan
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