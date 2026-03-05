BARCLAY: America’s gamble in Iran — liberation or the start of a new Middle East?

On February 28, the United States (US) launched Operation: Epic Fury, eliminated every member of Iran’s so-called ‘Axis of Terror’, including the infamous Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and summarily toppled the Islamic terrorist regime that has enslaved and abused the Iranian people since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.Unfortunately, a torrent of political diatribe and vitriol immediately issued forth from the Islamic extremists and apologists who now animate the Left, as countless libertine figureheads contorted themselves to criticize the US’s ardent pursuit of democracy and liberty in Iran.However, even though the lapsed and the liberal have attempted to condemn the Trump Administration’s modern crusade to safeguard the West against the onslaught of Islamic extremism and tyrants like Khomeini and Xi, it is readily apparent that the US’s brave gambit in Iran has already overcome decades of needless impasse and suffering in an effort to achieve one inescapable reality: a free Iranian people.In fact, it is clear that the US has liberated the Iranian people from decades of abject terror and, at long last, afforded democracy with an earnest opportunity to live and bloom in the Middle East.Firstly, the Ayatollah Khomeini and his regime have, for decades, brutally violated the fundamental human rights of the Iranian people.For example, since 1979, the Khomeini regime has abused the Iranian people and precluded them from various fundamental human rights, such as the ‘right to free speech’, the ‘right to private property’, and the ‘right to political assembly’..Furthermore, the Khomeini regime has eliminated any semblance of the right to ‘personal equality’, as well as the ‘right to religious freedom’ within Iran. In fact, for decades, the Ayatollah Khomeini and his government have proactively persecuted and tortured a diverse array of vulnerable populations and minorities, such as women, Jews, Christians, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Sadly, even the internationally renowned ‘Woman Life Freedom’ movement is itself a direct response to the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran and the explicit oppression that has been meted out against Iranian women and girls under the auspices of the Islamic Republic.Moreover, the Khomeini government has brutally oppressed every attempt to reject its despotic regime and pursue democracy within Iran. For instance, the Khomeini regime has established numerous paramilitary organizations and police forces, in order to enforce ‘Islamic law’ in Iran and impose the Ayatollah’s own bloated personal dogma upon the Iranian people. In fact, various ghoulish paramilitary forces, such as the Basij and the Guidance Patrol, have now patrolled throughout Iran for decades, in an effort to afford the Khomeini regime with the ability to immediately surveil and extinguish any disobedience against the Ayatollah and his government on a grassroots level.In addition, any anti-Khomeini rallies or protests in Iran are immediately curtailed, and dissidents are violently abducted and brutalized. Worse still, the Khomeini regime has, for decades, routinely murdered the Ayatollah’s political opponents, as well as innocent men, women, and children alike, in an effort to forcibly suppress the outbreak of any ideology or politics that are not Khomeini’s. Even Amnesty International itself recently declared that Iran’s consistent “Massacre of protesters demands…action” and reiterated that Iran’s “escalating lethal repression” has resulted in “the unprecedented loss of life during protest dispersals.”Finally, Khomeini’s Iran has remained an open enemy of all democracy and a womb of hardline Islamic terror and insecurity worldwide.For example, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has inundated Iran and the Middle East, as well as countless Western nations, such as Canada and the US, with radical Islamic ideology and terrorism. Furthermore, Khomeini’s Iran is a lavish sponsor of Islamic terrorism and openly contributes its vast resources to countless international terrorist attacks and organizations, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban, and Al Qaeda. .In addition, Khomeini has transformed the once proud nation of Iran into a thrall of the People’s Republic of China, and the Khomeini regime has eagerly attempted to amplify all of the PRC’s efforts to attack and undermine the West. In fact, throughout the Khomeini era, Iran has consistently emerged as a vital aspect of the PRC’s campaign to extend the talons of communism throughout the international political system and Asia. Even Khomeini himself declared that the PRC’s infamous One China Policy “is a principled and irrevocable policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and explicitly confirmed that Iran would support China’s efforts to “create a transformation in the region and the world.”Despite the fact that the lapsed, the libertine, and the Left have all attempted to condemn the US for its efforts to safeguard innocent life and protect the international community against tyrants like Khomeini and Xi, it is evident that America’s recent sortie in the Middle East has rescued the international community from any onset of Khomeini’s tyrannical politics and fundamentally transformed the future of every Iranian worldwide.In fact, it is clear that the US has liberated the Iranian people from decades of abject terror and, at long last, afforded Democracy with an earnest opportunity to live and bloom in the Middle East.More importantly, it is readily apparent that a cohort of corrupt politicians and PRC-adjacent political actors throughout the international political system, including Canada’s own Prime Minister, Mark Carney, have now been forced to confront the reality that they must immediately begin to dismantle their own corrupt alliances with the PRC and repent from their treachery, in order to at all survive the US’s modern renaissance as “Democracy’s Champion.”William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.