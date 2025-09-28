BARCLAY: Billiard balls, spider webs, and the death of globalism post-Trump

Since the outset of his second presidency, Donald Trump has imposed severe tariffs on various nations throughout the international political system.As a result, a wide variety of international markets and economies, as well as countless nation-states, have been severely afflicted and transformed. Moreover, countless political actors have emphatically condemned President Trump and his tariffs..BARCLAY: Canada is a failing state.For example, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, stated that "The Trump administration's tariffs have no basis in logic” and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has emphatically reaffirmed that "The consequences [of Trump’s tariffs] will be dire for millions of people around the world." However, despite the fact that the international community has lambasted President Trump’s tariffs as self-seeking and ignorant, as well as violently destabilizing, it is evident that President Trump’s tariffs have not been condemned because they are mere “bad policy” or economically unfeasible. Rather, President Trump and his tariffs have been condemned, due to the fact that they have exposed the fundamental fallacy and utter instability of the globalist paradigm..In fact, it is clear that President Trump has imposed his tariffs upon the denizens of the international community in an effort to coax the international political system to abandon the globalist paradigm and reject the constant thrust towards international interdependence and post-nationalism that has so severely destabilized the politics of the modern era. Post-Cold War, liberal ideology has dominated the international political system and permeated throughout all of its political structures and institutions.As a result, globalization has become a fundamental aspect of all international politics, processes, and economies, as well as both a vital principle and overarching objective for the overwhelming majority of all states and nations..Moreover, the church of globalization and its apostles, such as World Economic Forum (WEF)'s previous Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, and Canada's current Prime Minister, Mark Carney, have ruthlessly espoused the notion that states must unequivocally endeavour to transform themselves into an interconnected and interdependent "spiderweb" of post-national societies, rather than remain an unconnected mass of "billiard balls," or the isolated and independent states of yesteryear, characterized by their protectionist policies, independence, and rampant individualism.And yet, if a billiard ball is hurled at other billiard balls, then, although they will certainly collide and crash together, all of the billiard balls will inevitably come to rest somewhere, bothered or upset, perhaps, but not at all broken. .In contrast, if a web becomes punctured or torn in any way, by a rogue billiard ball or an errant, Trumpian, state, perhaps, then the whole web or network inevitably and immediately collapses.Similarly, the globalist paradigm and supranational network that has now been forcibly imposed upon the international political system for decades has come crashing down in the wake of America's decision to depart from the globalist endeavour and return to more "billiard ball-esque" politics post-Trump..In fact, throughout his time in office, President Trump has progressively refused to continue indulging in the politics and policies that have permitted international prosperity to be extracted from America's workers and economy, and, as a result, every individual state within the international community has now been abruptly forced to confront the necessary truth that every nation should be first and foremost self-sufficient, and, thereby, ultimately and always free.Incredibly, even Klaus Schwab, the Founder of the WEF and its longtime Executive Chairman, was recently compelled to resign and abandon his efforts to eradicate national independence during an impromptu and "extraordinary meeting" with the WEF's Board of Trustees, due to the fact that the echoes of Trump's Presidency successfully infiltrated the WEF and caused whistleblowers to expose the utter fallacy and corruption that predicated the WEF's own decades-long attempt to forcibly impose globalization and the globalist paradigm upon the international political system..Despite the fact that countless political actors and organizations have emphatically condemned President Trump and his tariffs as self-seeking and bombshells of international instability, it is clear that Trump's tariffs are not merely an exercise in economic ignorance or some short-sighted attempt to commandeer the international political system.Rather, President Trump has imposed his tariffs upon the denizens of the international community in an effort to help the international political system abandon the globalist paradigm and constant thrust towards international interdependence and post-nationalism that has afflicted the modern era and destabilized its politics so severely. .In fact, it is evident that the torrent of tariffs that President Trump has unleashed upon the international community has merely exposed the utter fallacy of the globalist paradigm and laid bare the fact that globalism's success has long been predicated upon American excellence.More importantly, it is readily apparent that President Trump's bold gambit against the globalist political structures that have dominated the modern era has now forced every nation to confront the harsh reality that the globalist paradigm will offer no comfort and certainly be rent asunder post-Trump.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as an advisor to select political actors and organizations. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayBBC.