BARCLAY: Canada is a failing state

For decades, the Canadian state has consistently located itself at the vanguard of progress and national excellence.For instance, from 2006-2014, Canada’s GDP steadily increased, crime declined, and the Canadian state was often lauded as a paragon of democracy. Furthermore, throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, Canada remained a stalwart, esteemed member of the international community, and Canadians everywhere constantly enjoyed a remarkable quality of life.Unfortunately, since the advent of the Liberal government, Canada has been forced to endure a precipitous national decline. In fact, Canada's economy has collapsed, and the very fabric of Canada's democracy has been rent totally asunder, as a consequence of the past decade of Liberal leadership.And yet, the most severe symptom of Canada's Liberal illness and government is worse still: Canada now displays the quintessential hallmarks of a failing or failed state.Firstly, the Canadian state is unable to maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of force within its borders and society.For example, since 2015, violent crime in Canada has increased by over 30%. Furthermore, Canada's homicide rate recently hit a 30-year peak, and in 2022, Canada's Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) easily surpassed its highest point since 2007. In fact, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI), Canada has eclipsed every nation in Central and North America in order to record the "largest deterioration in overall peacefulness over the past year.".Even the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) itself has explicitly confirmed that Canada has been forced to endure "a surge in violent crime across every province" and that "hardly a day passes without a heartbreaking story of some violent crime in at least one of Canada's major cities."In addition, Islamic terrorism has become endemic in Canada. In fact, according to the RCMP, "terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488% last year," and since 2023, "nearly a dozen terrorism-related incidents [have occurred] in Canada or abroad involving Canadians." Astonishingly, the RCMP has even recently revealed that "Canadian police have foiled six terrorist plots in the last 12 months alone, with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa." Moreover, the Canadian state has become emphatically unable to secure its borders, as a result of the Liberal government's severely inadequate immigration policies and summary inability to effectively regulate the flux of international migration into Canada.For instance, various Canadian Premiers, such as the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, and the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, have, for years, emphatically reiterated that swarms of illegal migrants, extremists, and criminals, as well as vast quantities of illicit substances, have surged freely in and out of Canada, as a result of the Canadian state's utter inability to secure its borders.Even Canada's disgraced former prime minister himself, Justin Trudeau, has recently been forced to admit that Canada's borders have become utterly porous and that "bad actors…have been exploiting [Canada's] immigration system for their own interests." .In fact, over the past decade, the Liberal government's shameful inability to secure Canada's borders has permitted a diverse array of criminal organizations to transform the Canadian state into a global hub for the export of countless illegal narcotics, such as fentanyl, and countless terrorist leaders and people with intimate connections to terrorist organizations have been allowed to migrate freely within the Canadian state throughout the Liberal era. Unfortunately, it is clear that, under the auspices of the Liberal government, Canada has been forced to endure a precipitous national decline and now displays the quintessential hallmarks of a failing or failed state.Alas, Canada's national failure has not remained confined to the Canadian state.Rather, Canada's relationship with the United States of America has utterly collapsed, specifically because the Canadian nation's porous borders have permitted the open anarchy and violence that now typify Canadian society to bleed over into the USA and endanger innocent American citizens with terrorism and mass murder.In fact, although America has long remained Canada's steadfast ally and a bulwark for Canadians everywhere, it is clear that Canada's historic relationship with the US will inevitably remain a "thing of the past" until the Canadian state ceases to represent a national security threat to the American people.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as the Principal Analyst at PCBG: Management and Consulting. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG. Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.