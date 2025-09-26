Opinion

BARCLAY: Canada is a failing state

After a decade of Liberal government, Canada now bears the official hallmarks of a failed state.
Canada is failing
Canada is failingImage courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Government
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canada in failed state territory

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news