Opinion

BARCLAY: Carney’s blarney and the collapse of Canada’s economy

Canada's unemployment is at a nine-year high, food prices lead the G7, and housing is out of reach nationwide. So why is the Prime Minister still gaslighting Canadians?
Carney at the WEF
Carney at the WEFScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Economy
Oecd
Unemployment
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
youth unemployment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news