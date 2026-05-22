BARCLAY: China’s quiet takeover — how Beijing is bending democracies to its will

Since the outset of his tainted election in 2025, South Korea’s President Lee has degraded the Korean state and forced it inevitably towards the cold embrace of communism and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).Unfortunately, Lee is not the only President or Prime Minister that has recently started to regurgitate Xi Jinping’s talking points and indulge in the politics of the PRC.Rather, it is clear that various democratic nations and political ‘leaders’ have been successfully corrupted by the PRC and transformed into festering nodes of Chinese influence and communist politics.Firstly, various European states have been betrayed by their politicians and casually subverted by the PRC.For example, France’s “top diplomats” and “political elites” have long been enraptured by the PRC’s United Front Work Department (UFWD) and “under CCP influence.” In addition, the Communist Party of China (CCP) has openly attempted to interfere in elections and manipulate political discourse throughout French society. Even France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, has been forced to begrudgingly admit that, in spite of his own facile attempts to court Xi and ingratiate France with the PRC, France is now at “risk of foreign interference [by the PRC] ahead of [its 2027] elections.”Furthermore, in the United Kingdom (UK), the PRC has brazenly “conduct[ed] state-threat activities,” such as “industrial espionage, cyber-attacks, and spying on politicians.” In fact, the “husband of a lawmaker from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ruling Labour party” was recently arrested “on suspicion of spying for China.” Worse still, France and the UK are merely “the latest in a growing list of Western countries” that are actively “seeking to reset ties with China,” despite the PRC’s litany of human rights violations and avid attack on all democracy worldwide. .Moreover, under the auspices of President Lee and his DPK government, South Korea has rapidly become synonymous with Xi Jinping’s politics and the national interests of the PRC.For instance, countless left-wing political actors in South Korea have been exposed as happy bedmates of the PRC and international vectors for the CCP’s communist ideology. In addition, South Korea’s 2025 elections were marred by open fraud and foreign interference by the People’s Republic of China. Even Morse Tan, the USA’s former Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, has warned that South Korea “now faces a deepening crisis that threatens its constitutional integrity and the will of its people” and that “South Korea as we know it is about to be lost.” Furthermore, over 50 members of Congress recently “blasted South Korean leadership over a left-wing government closely aligned with China” and declared that “The stakes for American economic and security interests are enormous.” In fact, President Lee has repeatedly exposed his own venomous anti-American ideology and abandoned South Korea’s historic relationship with the United States of America, in order to, instead, openly embrace pro-Chinese policies, such as the infamous ‘One China Policy’ and pursue an explicit relationship with Xi. Finally, since 2015, Canada’s Liberal government has laboured tirelessly alongside Xi Jinping and the PRC in order to transform the Canadian nation into a bastion of Chinese influence in North America.For example, Canada’s Foreign Interference Commission has itself confirmed that the People’s Republic of China has consistently interfered in electoral processes at various levels of government, in an attempt to manipulate political discourse and ensure the election of Liberal politicians that are beholden to the PRC. Furthermore, the internationally renowned Jamestown Foundation has “identifie[d] Canada as an extreme outlier for Beijing-linked ‘united front’ organizations” and recently warned that Canada is now home to “nearly five times the per-capita density of [UFWD organizations as] the United States.”.In addition, Canada’s Liberal government has long remained intimately intertwined with the PRC. In fact, during his own time in Office as Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s personal relationship with the CCP and status as the PRC’s “favoured leader” was repeatedly exposed. Moreover, Canada’s current Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has explicitly insulted and imploded Canada’s historic relationship with the United States of America, in order to broker a “secret police agreement” and “new strategic partnership” between the PRC and Canada. Unfortunately, it is evident that South Korea is not the only nation that has recently been betrayed by its political class and colonized by the CCP.Rather, it is clear that various democratic nations and political ‘leaders’ have been successfully corrupted by the PRC and transformed into festering nodes of Chinese influence and communist politics.More importantly, the PRC’s ability to co-opt politicians and commandeer elections throughout the international political system has forced countless beleaguered societies to confront the grim reality that all democracy is contingent upon the modern era’s most fraught and tattered thread: personal integrity.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.