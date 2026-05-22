Opinion

BARCLAY: China’s quiet takeover — how Beijing is bending democracies to its will

Beijing’s alleged manipulation of politicians, elections, and foreign policy shows how fragile democracy becomes when leaders abandon national interest.
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