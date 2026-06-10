BARCLAY: DEI, identity politics, and the emergence of diversity-based discrimination in Canada

On May 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that “Pride is a promise — that every Canadian can live safely, openly, and proudly as themselves.”Unfortunately, despite the fact that Mark Carney has eagerly mouthed a glib lip-service to the human rights of homosexuals and the “LGBTQ+” community, it is evident that his promise of personal equality does not extend to all Canadians.Rather, it is clear that, throughout the Liberal era, every person’s human rights have become contingent upon their ability to immediately demonstrate that they are sufficiently ‘diverse.’Due to the modern advent of identity politics, every Canadian has been robbed of all personal agency and reduced to little more than a convergence of various identities and social circumstances.For example, the socio-political paradigm and perspective that every person inhabits, as well as the products of their labour, have all been rendered solely the result of their location on the so-called ‘spectrum of identity’ within society. In fact, every action has been rendered a mere by-product of ‘identity’ and its interaction with the nation-state’s political structures..As a result, individuals and identities have been rendered right or wrong, rather than actions.For instance, murder is now casually explained away as the inevitable product of a non-white race and an impoverished upbringing. In contrast, even works of literary greatness and personal valour, as well as the perennial truths that predicate the Democratic Ideal, are now all severely criticized and consistently cast aside, specifically because of their Western origin and European veneer. In fact, the modern gospel of identity politics and its intersectional apostles long ago decreed that anyone who is sufficiently un-diverse or ‘white’ is not merely incapable of any socio-political suffering, but is actually themselves a source of socio-political malaise and a locus of oppression. Therefore, throughout the modern era, it has subtly become commonplace and even acceptable to commit explicit hate crimes against ‘white’ people and abuse anyone who is sufficiently un-diverse.The Jewish people have been consistently misconstrued and misunderstood as a rich, white, homogenous mass throughout the modern era. Consequently, the Jewish community’s ‘whiteness’ has functioned as the impetus for Canada’s Liberal politicians to deny the plight of the Jewish people and disregard the severe outbreak of antisemitic violence and terrorism that the Jewish community has been forced to endure over the course of the past decade..Moreover, since the advent of Trump’s first presidency in 2016, the Left has also laboured tirelessly in order to falsely rebrand conservatism as the politics of white people and render all right-wing ideology synonymous with neo-Nazis and fascists, as well as all species of bigot. Therefore, explicit human rights violations and open persecution have become a constant feature of Canadian society and a macabre reality of daily life for every conservative in Canada.Furthermore, throughout the modern era, Christianity has been wrongfully labelled as a colonial bone-white religion and exclusively associated with European society, as well as rendered overwhelmingly responsible for virtually every horror associated with the indigenous people of the New World and their encounter with the West. As a result, the open abuse of Christians and the Christian religion has become commonplace throughout the international political system and in Canada. Finally, over the course of the past decade, it has become normalized and completely legitimate to abuse and persecute any person who does not physically display the appropriate ‘diversity criteria’ and can be at all labelled as ethno-culturally ‘white.’ In fact, every white person has abruptly been forced to confront the macabre reality that anyone who is sufficiently ‘un-diverse’ can currently be freely persecuted in Canada, or murdered in North America, and something still less than silence will echo out.Unfortunately, although Prime Minister Carney has declared himself to be an ardent champion of all oppressed minorities, it is evident that the Liberal government does not actually consider any human right to be even slightly sacrosanct or at all inalienable from every Canadian.Rather, it is clear that, throughout the Liberal era, every person’s human rights have become contingent upon their ability to immediately demonstrate that they are sufficiently ‘diverse.’More importantly, throughout the Liberal era, it is readily apparent that every human right in Canada has become supremely malleable, as well as utterly foreign to any person who can be painted as even ‘off-white.’William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.