Opinion

BARCLAY: DEI, identity politics, and the emergence of diversity-based discrimination in Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrates diversity and inclusion, but Canada's political culture now treats human rights as privileges reserved for approved identities only.
Liberal MPs and Prime Minister Mark Carney (standing center right) next to his wife Diana Fox Carney at Pride flag ceremony
Liberal MPs and Prime Minister Mark Carney (standing center right) next to his wife Diana Fox Carney at Pride flag ceremonyWalid Tamtam
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