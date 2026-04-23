Opinion

BARCLAY: ‘Elbows up’ or hands off? Carney’s risky gamble with the US

Ottawa’s hardline posture and global realignment could blow up one of the West’s most vital alliances.
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyTaken from X
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Mark Carney
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elbows up

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