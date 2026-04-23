BARCLAY: ‘Elbows up’ or hands off? Carney’s risky gamble with the US

Recently, Prime Minister Carney declared that “The US has changed, and [Canada] must respond” and that “Canada’s previous relationship with US [is] a weakness that must be corrected.” Unfortunately, Carney’s anti-American posture is not another misguided political ruse or some bizarre gamble aimed at shocking the severely lapsed relationship between Canada and the United States (US) into some semblance of life.Rather, over the course of the past decade, it is clear that the Liberal government has openly transformed Canada into an explicit opponent of the US and an imminent national security threat to the US.Firstly, Canada now displays the quintessential hallmarks of a failing or failed state, due to the fact that it has been forced to endure a decade of corrupt Liberal politics and inadequate government.For example, the Canadian state is unable to maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of force within its borders and society. In fact, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) itself recently confirmed that “hardly a day passes without a heartbreaking story of some violent crime in at least one of Canada’s major cities” and that Canada has been inundated with “a surge in violent crime across every province.” In addition, the Canadian state has become emphatically unable to secure its borders, as a result of the Liberal government’s severely inadequate migration policies and contingent inability to effectively regulate the flux of international migration into Canada. Even Canada’s previous prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was recently forced to concede that Islamic terrorists, criminal organizations, and “bad actors…have been exploiting [Canada’s] immigration system for their own interests.”.Worse still, over the past decade, Canada’s porous borders have functioned in concert with the Liberal government’s casual relationship with Islamic extremism and crime, in order to enable various terrorists and criminal syndicates to transgress from Canada into America, and, summarily, attack American society with grotesque acts of mass murder and narco-terrorism.Moreover, the Liberal government has publicly aborted Canada’s historic relationship with the US and President Trump.For instance, since 2015, various Liberal politicians and senior government officials, such as Justin Trudeau’s deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, and Mark Carney’s Minister of Industry, Mélanie Joly, have openly opposed and conflicted with President Trump for over a decade. In addition, during his time in office, Trudeau constantly clashed with the Trump Administration and often attempted to indict the Leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, as an acolyte at the Altar of Trump, in an attempt to scare Canadians away from Poilievre’s leadership.Even Prime Minister Carney has repeatedly antagonized President Trump and baselessly condemned the Trump Administration, in an effort to ingratiate himself with Canadians and buoy his own tepid political career. In fact, Mark Carney has shamelessly misappropriated the phrase “elbows up” from one of the Canadian nation’s true icons, Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe, in order to define his own vain efforts to undermine Canada’s unique relationship with the US.Furthermore, since 2015, the Liberal government has rendered Canada unto the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and transformed the Canadian nation into a stronghold of Chinese influence in the West..For instance, the internationally renowned Jamestown Foundation has “identifie[d] Canada as an extreme outlier for Beijing-linked ‘united front’ organizations” and recently warned that Canada is now home to “nearly five times the per-capita density of [UFWD organizations as] the United States.” In addition, a diverse array of Liberal politicians, such as Michael Ma, Paul Chiang, and Peter Yuen, have been exposed as happy bedmates of the PRC and international vectors of the PRC’s communist ideology and influence. Unsurprisingly, Trudeau also maintained his own personal relationship with Xi Jinping’s government, and his status as the PRC’s “favoured leader” was repeatedly exposed.Sadly, even Mark Carney’s Liberal government has recently ratified a “secret police agreement” with Xi and directly enmeshed Canada with the PRC. In fact, Prime Minister Carney himself has glibly praised the “new strategic partnership” between Canada and the PRC, and recently declared that “the progress [Canada and the PRC] have made in the partnership sets us up well for the New World Order.” Finally, Canada has now effectively reneged upon and all but exited its military alliance with the US. For example, under the auspices of the Liberal government, the Canadian state has routinely failed to earnestly undertake and fulfill its most basic military obligations to NORAD and NATO, as well as the US.Furthermore, since the advent of the Carney era, Canada has actively discarded its historic military partnership with the US, in order to instead embrace European states such as France and the United Kingdom (UK). In fact, during the US’s recent intervention in Iran, Carney’s Liberal government refused to supplement any of America’s efforts to liberate the Iranian people and provide democracy with an opportunity to live and bloom in the Middle East..Even Prime Minister Carney himself has confirmed that Canada will no longer abide by its previous military alliance with the US and that “the days of [Canada’s] military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over,” despite the fact that Canada’s entire national security apparatus is still totally reliant on the US and the sum total of Canada’s “military projection ambition…[now] consists of only three frigates, two fighter jet squadrons, and one mechanized brigade.”Unfortunately, it is evident that Prime Minister Carney’s recent anti-American posture is not merely a by-product of Carney’s own personal vanity, or some meandering political manoeuvre towards reconciling the tattered relationship between Canada and the US.Rather, over the course of the past decade, it is clear that the Liberal government has openly transformed Canada into an explicit opponent of the US and an imminent national security threat to the US.More importantly, despite the fact that President Trump has recently reassured the international community that he has “no plans to annex Canada,” it is readily apparent that the ghoul of a fifty-first state has not at all vanished or even feigned disappearance.Sadly, the fell spectre of American annexation now lurks ravenously and leers out from behind a silent, perfect stillness, in wait for the moment that the degenerate state of the Canadian nation even inadvertently exhibits an ‘urgent need’ for American intervention.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.