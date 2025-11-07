Opinion

BARCLAY: From Nobel to national decline — The unravelling of Obama’s America

Behind the curtain of peace prizes and promises, the Obama years deepened inequality, sparked migration crises, and eroded faith in institutions.
BARCLAY: From Nobel to national decline — The unravelling of Obama’s America
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Economy
President
America
Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
George W Bush
Senator
Chuck Grassley
Opinion
Mitt Romney
Opinion Column
Nobel Peace Prize
Obama Foundation
Insecurity
Migration Crisis
Arctic Frost

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news