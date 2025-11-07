Seventeen years ago, Barack Obama was elected as America’s first and only black President in the “most racially and ethnically diverse [election] in US history.”Obama succeeded the infamous George W. Bush and governed as America’s President from 2008-2016, defeating the "severely conservative Republican governor," Mitt Romney, in 2012. Prior to his election as President, Obama also served as a US Senator from 2005 to 2008, and as a State Senator from 1997 to 2004.The early days of the Obama era were tinged by hope and tidbits of progress, with Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, as a result of his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”.FARROW: Ottawa’s anti-church tax plan would punish the poor.Unfortunately, the cautious optimism that permeated throughout the advent and nascent stages of Obama’s Presidency proved to be ill-advised.Despite the fact that he campaigned on guarantees of “hope” and “change” in America, Obama failed to deliver on either promise. In fact, during his 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney, Obama was actually forced to abandon his iconic and inaccurate catchphrase “Yes, we can.” for the more appropriate “Forward!” Even Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize has been harshly criticized, due to the fact that he “failed to live up to expectations.”More importantly, the national instability that typified the Obama era ultimately laid the foundation for the advent of Donald Trump’s presidency in 2016..For example, during the Obama era, extensive unemployment and violent insecurity decimated the United States of America. In fact, third-world conditions became entrenched throughout countless sanguine communities within the US, such as the Mississippi Delta.Furthermore, the Obama Administration’s inadequate immigration policies spawned the migration crisis that has menaced the US and confounded America’s politics over the course of the past decade..OLDCORN: Judges who ban poppies have forgotten what they stand for.In fact, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and longtime Senator, Chuck Grassley, recently “slam[med the] Obama and Biden Administrations for Decades of Taxpayer-Funded Government Weaponization” due to the fact that the currently ongoing Arctic Frost Investigation has uncovered that the Obama Administration actively sought to “destroy Trump’s candidacy and presidency, to favor [Hillary] Clinton, who didn’t threaten the status quo.”Grassley stated “What’s so disgusting about the Obama and Biden administration’s partisan conduct is that its personnel didn’t care about the long-lasting damage to the country, including the eroded trust in American institutions.”Post-retirement, Barack Obama has remained politically active and has continued to use the eponymous Obama Foundation to cultivate new political leaders and advance his own personal vision for America’s modern political ecosystem. Obama has also personally campaigned for various political candidates, such as his longtime friend and vice-president, Joe Biden, who in 2020, proceeded to become President himself, after receiving Obama’s endorsement.