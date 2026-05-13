Opinion

BARCLAY: Liberal Canada created the conditions for extremism — not the Conservatives

Canada’s security crisis did not emerge in a vacuum. From soaring violence and economic despair to collapsing public trust, years of Liberal governance have left fertile ground for radicalization.
Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau
Mark Carney and Justin TrudeauWS Illustration
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