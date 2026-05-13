BARCLAY: Liberal Canada created the conditions for extremism — not the Conservatives

On May 1, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) released its annual Public Report and summarily confirmed that “Violent extremism … continues to pose a significant threat to Canada’s national security and remains a critical operational priority for CSIS.”Unfortunately, although Islamic terrorism and left-wing radicals have become a constant feature of Canadian society over the course of the Liberal era, various ghoulish political actors and pundits have shamelessly attempted to leverage CSIS’ new Public Report into an opportunity to decry the supposed outbreak of 'anti-liberal' and the ‘alt-right’ in Canada.And yet, it is evident that any modern surge of radicalism on the Right is merely a sad echo of the body politic and a painful reflex to years of Liberal stimulus. In fact, it is clear that any newfound radicalism on the Right is ultimately a fear-response to the collapse of security in Canada throughout the Liberal era.Firstly, economic security is currently nonexistent in Canada.For example, since 2019, food bank usage in Canada has increased by almost 100%, and Canada’s unemployment rate has now surged to a “nine-year high.” In addition, Canada “now sits at the top of the G7 for food inflation” and child poverty has skyrocketed “for [the] third straight year in Canada.” .Furthermore, “nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque” and “barely staying afloat,” and the Fraser Institute itself has recently confirmed that home-ownership has become a brutal non-reality for every Canadian. In fact, “Canada’s economy is [currently] on life support,” and, since 2015, all of Canadian society has consistently teetered on the precipice of a major recession.Moreover, national security has eroded precipitously in Canada. For instance, the sexual assault rate in Canada has increased unabatedly throughout “all 20 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMA), with some CMAs experiencing a doubling of sexual assault rates in ten years.” Furthermore, according to data from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), “The number of terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488% last year.”In addition, Canada’s Violent Crime Severity Index has “increased considerably in every province and nearly every major city over the last decade.” Worse still, Canada’s criminal justice system has “…given up on its core responsibilities” and even the RCMP has been forced to admit that it is now unable to adequately complete its federal mandate and also police Canada’s provinces.Finally, even democracy in Canada has become endangered, and the most basic human rights are now utterly insecure.For example, since 2015, the Liberal government has weaponized various aspects of Canada’s democratic political apparatus, such as ‘floor crossing’ and the Emergencies Act, in order to explicitly abort the ‘will of the people’ in Canada. Sadly, Canada’s democracy has actually deteriorated so tremendously that, in 2023, it collapsed the entire ‘Democracy Index’ for all of North America. .Furthermore, the Liberal government has shamelessly violated various human rights in Canada, such as the ‘right to freedom of expression’ and the ‘right to religious freedom.’ In fact, the Liberal government has openly persecuted conservatives for over a decade, and the Carney regime now seeks to punish any Canadian with a lifetime of imprisonment for any political discourse that is even inadvertently unliberal.More importantly, due to the fact that the Liberal government has consistently failed to fulfill the most fundamental function of every state and guarantee security in any capacity, innumerable people have now lost faith in the Canadian nation and its Social Contract.In fact, for over a decade, countless Canadians have been forced to inhabit a political environment that is akin to the Hobbesian ‘State of Nature’ and antithetical to any legitimate nation or state.Therefore, huge swathes of Canadian society have abandoned the Leviathan altogether and now believe that they must secure their lives and rights via their own personal power..As a result, hopelessness and fear have become endemic within the Canadian populace, and radical ideology has summarily exploded throughout Canada. Despite the fact that various left-wing pundits have attempted to use CSIS’ new Public Report as the impetus to condemn Canada’s conservative community, it is evident that any extreme ideology on the Right is merely an involuntary reaction to the national instability that has become latent in Canada under the auspices of the Liberal government. In fact, it is clear that any newfound radicalism on the Right is ultimately a fear-response to the collapse of security in Canada throughout the Liberal era.Worse still, it is readily apparent that Canada’s Liberal government has forcibly transformed the Canadian state into a living testament to one of the modern era’s most forlorn maxims: ‘Wherever insecurity exists, extremism abounds.’ William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.