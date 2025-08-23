BARCLAY: Liberal mass migration policies have eroded public safety in Canada and Alberta

William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert.Recently, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration, Joseph Schow, declared that Mark Carney’s Liberal government “has lost control over immigration” and warned that the Liberal government’s inability to effectively regulate the influx of international mass migration within Canada has imposed a severe strain upon “housing, healthcare, employment, and other public services” throughout Alberta.Unfortunately, although Minister Schow is certainly correct to condemn the Liberal government’s utter failure to appropriately regulate the influx of international mass migration within Canada, it is evident that Alberta’s housing sector and social services are not the only aspect of Alberta or Canada that have been ruthlessly undermined and eroded by the Liberal government’s hyper-liberal migration policies.Rather, it is clear that the Liberal government’s decade-long effort to forcibly open Canada’s borders and install abject diversity within the Canadian state has merely served to destabilize Canadian society and undermine public safety in provinces like Alberta..EDITORIAL: Rolling out the blood red carpet for terrorists.Firstly, violent crime has skyrocketed throughout Canada and its provinces, due to the fact that the Liberal government’s hyper-liberal migration policies have permitted countless illegal migrants, criminals, and extremists to inundate the Canadian state.For example, violent crime in Canada has surged by 39%, homicides have hit a 30-year peak, and “Canada’s Violent Crime Severity Index is at its highest point since 2007.” Furthermore, public safety and security within the province of Alberta itself has deteriorated dramatically since 2015. For instance, Alberta’s Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) exploded from 98.9 to 114 between 2015 and 2023. In truth, Alberta’s VCSI has increased so astronomically over the past decade that it currently exceeds the national VCSI by ~15 points. .In addition, nearly half of all Albertans have now been forced to suffer a sexual assault or rape in some capacity. In fact, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) was actually forced to issue an announcement at the 2025 Calgary Stampede in various foreign languages, such as Punjabi and Arabic, respectively, in an attempt to curb the outbreak of violent crimes and sexual assaults.Moreover, over the past decade, the Liberal government’s inadequate migration policies have permitted a diverse array of criminal organizations to transform the Canadian state into a stronghold of illegality and a global hub for the export of countless illicit narcotics. For instance, since 2022 alone, domestic fentanyl production has skyrocketed in Canada by 300% and police in Canada recently "seized enough chemicals to produce 96 million doses of fentanyl" after a successful raid on the largest fentanyl lab yet discovered in Canada.Furthermore, for nearly a decade, swarms of illegal migrants and criminals, as well as vast quantities of illicit substances and narcotics, such as fentanyl, have been consistently permitted to surge freely in and out of Canada via the Province of Alberta and its border with the USA. Even Justin Trudeau himself has recently been forced to admit that, for years, "bad actors … have been exploiting [Canada's provinces and] immigration system for their own interests." Finally, radical Islamic ideology and terrorism have been permitted to become endemic in Canada and its provinces, as a result of the Liberal government's utter inability to effectively regulate the influx of international mass migration into Canada. .For example, since 2023, "nearly a dozen terrorism-related incidents [have occurred] in Canada or abroad involving Canadians." In addition, according to the RCMP, "The number of terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488% last year." In fact, the RCMP has revealed that "Canadian police have foiled six terrorist plots in the last 12 months alone, with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa" and even ITAC has recently warned that Canada's provinces will "experience a lone-wolf terror attack soon."Unfortunately, it is evident that Alberta's housing sector and social services are not the only aspect of Albertan society or Canada that have been ruthlessly undermined and eroded by the Liberal government's hyper-liberal migration policies.Rather, it is clear that the Liberal government's decade-long effort to forcibly open Canada's borders and install abject diversity within the Canadian state has merely served to destabilize Canadian society and undermine public safety in provinces like Alberta.More importantly, it is readily apparent that, until the Liberal government earnestly reforms its utterly inadequate migration policies, it is the Canadian people who will be forced to bear the burden of the skyrocketing crime rates and suffer the collapse of public safety that have typified the Canadian state under the auspices of Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, and the Liberal government.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert. 