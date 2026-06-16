Opinion

BARCLAY: MAiD expansion is no longer about ‘dignity’ — it's about death

What began as an exceptional measure for the terminally ill has expanded into a system that increasingly targets seniors, veterans, the disabled, and the mentally vulnerable. Next stop, ‘mature minors.’
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