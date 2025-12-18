BARCLAY: No ceasefire up North — the reality of Jewish life in Canada post-October 7

William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s foremost young conservative voices. On December 14, two Islamic terrorists attacked a Chanukah celebration in Australia and murdered 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, before their rampage was eventually halted by the Bondi police.Unfortunately, the recent antisemitic attack in Australia has vividly underscored the sad reality that the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas does not entail any peace for the international Jewish community or an end to the antisemitic violence that has become a consistent aspect of Jewish life in the wake of October 7.In fact, it is clear that even Canada's Jewish community has itself remained fundamentally at risk and endangered, due to the fact that the Liberal government has permitted the outbreak of Jew-hatred and antisemitic violence to become normalized in Canada post-October 7.Firstly, antisemitic hate-crime now permeates freely throughout Canadian society.For example, antisemitic hate-crime in Canada has skyrocketed by 670% since 2023. Furthermore, throughout 2024, Canadian society was forced to endure a record 6219 antisemitic incidents, or 17 outpourings of Jew-hatred per day. In addition, violent antisemitic hate crimes in particular increased by 208% in 2023, and 80% of Jews in Canada are now "concerned about antisemitism in their communities.".In fact, over 100 Jewish organizations, institutes, and communities across Canada were collectively targeted with a bomb threat, which explicitly stated, "You will all end up in a pool of blood…This will be your last day on Earth."Moreover, pro-Palestinian protests and Islamic extremists are routinely permitted to invade and abuse Jewish communities. For instance, since October 7, Toronto's Jewish community has been forced to endure well over 300 hostile pro-Palestinian protests. Furthermore, in Montreal, hundreds of antisemitic extremists, Islamic radicals, and Muslim clerics have repeatedly invaded Jewish communities and savagely attacked Jews and gentiles alike, in an effort to terrorize Canada's Jewish community and cow the Canadian people into submission.In fact, in major cities across Canada, such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, pro-Palestinian protestors have consistently been permitted to occupy and attack various locations and establishments that are fundamental to Jewish life, such as synagogues, schools, and even hospitals.Finally, public violence, terrorism, and abuse have all become a macabre reality of modern life for every individual Jew in Canada..For example, at countless universities across Canada, such as McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, and Concordia University, Jewish students and faculty members have been forced to endure grotesque antisemitic abuse and violence, as well as horrific threats of death and genocide.Furthermore, gunshots have been fired into multiple Jewish schools, and numerous prominent synagogues across Canada have been firebombed. In addition, countless vulnerable Jewish people have been viciously attacked. In fact, an 88-year-old Jewish volunteer was beaten mercilessly by a car full of pro-Palestinian protestors in Toronto, and a young Jewish woman was relentlessly kicked in the head until she was rendered near comatose by a frenzied mob of pro-Palestinian extremists in Saskatchewan.Even the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) itself has recently confirmed that Canada will "experience a lone-wolf terror attack soon…and antisemitism [will] overwhelmingly [be] the motivating factor."More importantly, the persecution of Canada's Jews has been subtly reinforced and encouraged by the Liberal government.For instance, former Liberal MP, Bill Casey, has ghoulishly opined that it is not at all antisemitic or "uncommon for Jews around the world now to be shown scorn and disrespect…in the hope that the message will reach the Netanyahu government that what the Israel government is doing in Gaza is unacceptable.".Furthermore, Canada's previous Liberal prime minister, Justin Trudeau, claimed that the state of Israel has indulged in "…the killing of women and children, of babies" and that "the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians."In fact, in 2024, Anthony Housefather, a Jewish Member of Parliament (MP), nearly abandoned the Liberal Party altogether, as a result of the Liberal government's anti-Israel politics, tacit support for Hamas, and utter unwillingness to confront antisemitism in Canada post-October 7.Unfortunately, it is evident that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas' terrorist government has not brokered any peace for the international Jewish community or an end to the antisemitic violence that has become a consistent aspect of Jewish life in the wake of October 7.In fact, it is clear that even Canada's Jewish community has remained fundamentally at risk and endangered, due to the fact that the Liberal government has permitted the outbreak of Jew-hatred and antisemitic violence to become normalized in Canada post-October 7.In truth, it is readily apparent that every Jew in Canada must immediately begin to confront the uncomfortable reality that the Liberal government is not at all ignorant to their plight, but, rather, complicit in their suffering.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada's foremost young conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.