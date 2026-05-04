Opinion

BARCLAY: ‘Not American’ is now the sum total of Canada’s national identity

Mark Carney and Donald Trump
Mark Carney and Donald TrumpWS Illustration
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Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Melanie Joly
Chrsytia Freeland
Mark Carney
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