BARCLAY: ‘Not American’ is now the sum total of Canada’s national identity

OTTAWA — Recently, Prime Minister Carney has publicly attacked and imploded every aspect of Canada’s historic relationship with the United States of America.Unfortunately, Mark Carney’s incipient anti-American persona is a paradigm that the Liberal era has imposed upon all of Canada, and not merely the latest outpouring of Carney’s own personal vanity.In fact, it is clear that Prime Minister Carney’s anti-American posture and politics are themselves a culmination of the sad reality that, throughout the Liberal era, Canada’s national identity has been absolutely immolated and ‘not American’ has now become the sum total of ‘what it means to be Canadian.’Since 2015, the most quintessential aspects of Canada’s national identity have been relentlessly undermined and eroded by the Liberal government.For example, Canada was previously renowned for the incredible ‘life chances’ that were accessible to all Canadians and the remarkable quality of life that every Canadian citizen freely enjoyed. However, since the advent of the Liberal government in 2015, Canada’s standard of living has declined precipitously, and huge swathes of Canadian society have been consumed by abject poverty and hopelessness.Moreover, Canada was once heralded as a profound merchant of violence, as well as an unparalleled peacekeeper, and the brave champion of oppressed peoples everywhere. Sadly, throughout the Liberal era, Canada has lost any real peacekeeping capability and the Canadian state is now entirely unable to meaningfully protect its own citizens and support its allies, nevermind protect any beleaguered or oppressed peoples throughout the international political system.Finally, throughout the modern era, the Canadian state has been lauded as a paradigm of democracy, compassion, and the liberal ideal in action. And yet, due to the fascist policies and politics of the Liberal government, democracy in Canada has degenerated precipitously and Canada’s once vibrant, multicultural, society has now become fraught with political polarization and utterly antithetical to any earnest liberalism or the Democratic Ideal.More importantly, Canada’s national identity did not merely collapse into nothingness and void. Instead, throughout the Liberal era, Canada’s historic national identity has been replaced with a frenzied species of anti-American -isms and hate.For instance, for over a decade, Canada’s left-wing news media edifices have all explicitly situated Canada within an open conflict against the United States of America, and countless pundits now ignorantly insist that Canada is not the USA’s partner, but, rather, a hyper-liberal alternative to the USA and an earnest opponent to America’s ‘undiverse’ political landscape.Furthermore, Canada’s Liberal government has insisted on re-defining the Canadian people as overwhelmingly ‘progressive’, as well as diametrically opposed to the so-called ‘populism’ and ultra-white politics that The Left has attempted to impose upon all of America for over a decade.In addition, the Liberal government has publicly aborted Canada’s historic relationship with the United States of America, and, since 2015, numerous Liberal politicians and senior officials, such as Justin Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and Mark Carney’s Minister of Industry, Mélanie Joly, have all openly clashed and conflicted with President Trump.In fact, during his time in Office as Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, smeared President Trump’s politics as “dumb” and glibly entrenched Canada as a perennial “antithesis” to the USA’s “aggressive nationalism”. Moreover, even Carney himself has explicitly claimed that a “sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories…washes over [Canada’s] borders from the United States” and recently declared that “Canada’s previous relationship with U.S. [is] a weakness that must be corrected.” Unfortunately, it is evident that Prime Minister Carney’s awkward anti-American persona is itself a degenerate echo and embodiment of Canada’s current national identity.In fact, it is clear that Prime Minister Carney’s anti-American posture and politics are themselves a culmination of the sad reality that, throughout the Liberal era, Canada’s national identity has been absolutely immolated and ‘not American’ has now become the sum total of ‘what it means to be Canadian.’ More importantly, it is readily apparent that, under the auspices of the Carney government, Canada’s un-American identity has been cultivated into a palpable hatred for all the US, and, as a result, the Canadian nation now teeters perilously on the brink of a lost conflict with its most vital ally.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.