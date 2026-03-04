BARCLAY: Not ‘moderates fleeing’ — floor-crossing Conservatives are cashing in on Liberal corruption

On February 18, Matt Jeneroux, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Edmonton-Riverbend, joined a cohort of other disgraced Conservative MPs, such as Michael Ma and Chris d’Entremont, and ‘crossed the floor’ in the House of Commons, to embrace the Liberal Party of Canada.Predictably, a horde of liberal pundits and political actors have attempted to seize upon Jeneroux’s feckless politics and exit, in an effort to condemn the Conservative Party of Canada and claim that “moderates are fleeing the CPC.”However, Jeneroux, Ma, and all of the other recent Conservative cast-offs are not at all moderate, nor are they ‘fleeing the CPC.’Rather, it is clear that the Conservative defectors have abandoned the Conservative Party, as well as their constituents, to embrace the corrupt politics and political profiteering that have become endemic within the Liberal Party of Canada over the course of the past decade.Firstly, since 2015, a diverse array of Liberal politicians and edifices have indulged in corrupt politics without consequence, and to achieve their own personal gain and profit.For example, in 2024, the Auditor General confirmed that the Liberal government “appointed Liberal insiders” to administer the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) program and summarily revealed that the ‘Liberal insiders’ shamelessly funnelled “$400 million in taxpayer money to their own companies.”.In addition, various Liberal MPs and Ministers, such as the Minister of International Trade, Mary Ng, and the Minister of Fisheries, Dominic Leblanc, have been embroiled in political scandals and convicted of violating Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act. In fact, even one of “the two most powerful men in the [Trudeau] government,” Bill Morneau, was actually forced to resign his office as Canada’s Minister of Finance, due to the fact that he was actively “being investigated by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion” and personally implicated at the epicenter of the WE Charity Scandal that rocked the Trudeau government.Moreover, throughout the Liberal era, countless Liberal-adjacent political actors and organizations have been showered with political funding and privilege.For instance, since 2015, the Liberal government has doled out billions of dollars to its thinly veiled network of affiliated organizations and cronies, oftentimes via the use of ‘sole-source contracts.’ In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic alone, the Liberal government awarded $3.5 billion in “business loans” to ineligible recipients via its “[mis]handling of the [COVID-19 loan] program” and curious over-reliance on “sole-source contracting.”In addition, Matt Jeneroux, Michael Ma, and various other Conservative defectors have all received shiny new positions, political status, and rewards for their shameless treason and willing betrayal of their constituents. Even Mark Carney himself was unceremoniously inserted by the Liberal Party as Canada’s interim Prime Minister, without actually winning a Canadian election or holding any public office, due to his own personal proximity to the Liberal ecosystem. Furthermore, for over a decade, the Liberal Party has openly punished any Liberal politicians who have attempted to oppose its corrupt politics and open abuse of democracy in Canada.During the SNC-Lavalin Affair, for instance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “attempted to pressure then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in a criminal prosecution against the [SNC-Lavalin] engineering firm.”.However, Wilson-Raybould bravely refused to intercede on behalf of SNC-Lavalin, after which she was summarily subjected to various political punishments and public shaming by the Trudeau government and the Liberal Party. In fact, Wilson-Raybould was removed from her office as Minister of Justice and stripped of her role as Attorney General, as well as her Liberal Party nomination for the 2019 federal election. Trudeau himself even expelled Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus.Finally, even the leadership of the Liberal Party is famously corrupt, and the upper echelons of Liberal society have eagerly sacrificed Canada’s future in order to consolidate their own political agenda and line their coffers.For example, throughout his time in office as prime minister, Justin Trudeau was personally implicated in various political scandals, such as the WE Charity Scandal and the SNC-Lavalin Affair. Furthermore, throughout 2016, Justin Trudeau personally attended numerous ‘cash-for-access’ fundraisers that often included senior associates of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and, in 2019, Trudeau was forever enshrined as the first and, currently, only Canadian Prime Minister to be convicted of violating the Conflict of Interest Act..In addition, Prime Minister Carney’s brief tenure has already been defined by his own political profiteering and rampant corruption. In fact, Carney has been described as a “walking conflict of interest,” due to the fact that his intimate relationship with the Brookfield Corporation and his current office as Prime Minister have afforded him the ability to ensure that he personally profits from all of Canada’s politics and policies. And, in keeping, Carney has laboured tirelessly alongside other corrupt leaders and nations, such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC), in order to engineer a “New World Order” that profits not just his globalist paradigm but his own personal investments.Despite the fact that Liberal pundits and politicians have attempted to transform Matt Jeneroux’s cowardly personal politics into an opportunity to condemn the Conservative Party and claim that “moderates are fleeing the CPC,” it is evident that Jeneroux and the other recent Conservative cast-offs are neither moderate nor are they at all ‘fleeing the CPC.’Rather, it is clear that the Conservative defectors have abandoned the Conservative Party, as well as their constituents, in order to embrace the corrupt politics and political profiteering that have become endemic within the Liberal Party of Canada over the course of the past decade.More importantly, it is readily apparent that the wallow of corruption and political profiteering that now surrounds the Liberal Party has fractured the most basic aspects of Canada’s democracy and now threatens to implode the Canadian state into a free-for-all of open nepotism and political purchase.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.