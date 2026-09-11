Opinion

BARCLAY: Oil, Water, and 9/11 — the West refuses to confront the ideology fueling modern terrorism

Surging terror arrests in Canada, France, and Germany prove that post-9/11 denialism is costing innocent lives.
Oil, Water, Twin Towers
Oil, Water, Twin TowersImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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