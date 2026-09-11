BARCLAY: Oil, Water, and 9/11 — the West refuses to confront the ideology fueling modern terrorism

Since the moment that Islamic terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and crashed two of them into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on September 11, all of Western society has been force-fed a relentless diet of pro-Islam propaganda by the Left.Unfortunately, it is impossible for any amount of time or apologetics to ever erase the principles that predicate orthodox Islam and inform every one of its adherents.In fact, although the Left has now, for over 25 years, regurgitated the tired trope that Islam is the so-called ‘religion of peace,’ it is clear that all orthodox Islamic ideology is inherently incompatible with democracy and its ideals.Firstly, orthodox Islamic ideology vigorously rejects the ‘right to free speech.’For example, in Sura 8:13, the Quran states that “Allah is severe in penalty” for any person who dares to “oppose” Muhammad’s dogma in speech or action. Furthermore, in Sura 6:68, the Quran openly calls upon all Muslims to physically reject every person who criticizes the Quran’s verses and engages in any so-called “offensive discourse.” In fact, in Sura 9:65-66, the Quran explicitly declares that anyone guilty of “mocking” Muhammad’s dictums is akin to an apostate and must be harshly punished.Moreover, all orthodox Islamic ideology violently opposes any ‘freedom of religion.’.For instance, in Sura 21:98, the Quran proclaims that non-Muslim people and religions “are the firewood of hell,” and, in Sura 5:51, the Quran unambiguously states “do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other.” In fact, in Sura 98:6, the Quran declares that non-Muslims “are the worst of all beings” and, in Sura 2:191, it explicitly encourages all righteous Muslims to “kill them [non-Muslims] wherever you come upon them.” Furthermore, orthodox Islamic ideology emphatically disavows the notion of ‘personal equality.’For example, in Sura 4:34, the Quran states that “Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made the one of them to excel the other … As for those [women] from whom ye fear rebellion, admonish them … and scourge [beat] them.” In addition, in Sura 2:65, the Quran happily explains that Jews are “apes, despised” and, in Sura 9:29, it declares that every non-Muslim must “pay the tax in acknowledgment of [Muslim] superiority” and remain in a constant “state of subjection.”Finally, all orthodox Islamic ideology urges its adherents to violently attack and, ultimately, exterminate every person who refuses to regurgitate Muhammad’s dogma.For instance, in Sura 4:89, the Quran implores every earnest Muslim to “seize [non-Muslims] and kill them wherever you find them.” Furthermore, in Sura 5:33, the Quran explicitly states that anyone who openly conflicts with “Allah and His Messenger” must be “killed or crucified” or “their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides.” In fact, in Sura 8:39, the Quran commands every righteous Muslim to wage violent jihad until “the religion, all of it, is for Allah.”Since the catastrophic events of 9/11, which plunged the world into chaos and deprived the millennial generation of its future, the underlying principles that govern every branch of orthodox Islamic ideology have become evident..More importantly, due to the fact that all orthodox Islamic ideology inevitably seeks to violently extinguish democratic society, numerous Western states have now been repeatedly victimized by Islamic terrorism post-9/11.Germany has been forced to withstand 19 major terrorist attacks since 2014, and 55 Islamic operatives were arrested and charged with “terrorism-related offences” in 2025 alone. Meanwhile, France has been buffeted by 53 major terrorist attacks over the course of the past decade, and, from 2014 to 2024, nearly 30 innocent people have been murdered by Islamic extremists annually. Worse still, according to data from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), “terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488%,” and Canadian police “foiled six terrorist plots” over the course of 2024 alone. In fact, the scourge of Islamic terrorism has now become so overwhelming in Canada that it consistently bleeds over into the USA and menaces the American people. Therefore, it is readily apparent that all of the West, including Canada, must now rapidly confront the macabre reality that was thrust upon every innocent American post-9/11. The enemy is at the gates.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.