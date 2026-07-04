BARCLAY: ‘Open borders’ and the rape of Europe

On June 16, Restore Britain and Rupert Lowe released the long-awaited Rape Gang Inquiry Report and courageously exposed the outbreak of migrant-related sex crime and anti-white rape that has been permitted to permeate throughout the United Kingdom (UK).Unfortunately, the UK is not the only European nation that has been grossly disfigured by its liberal migration policies throughout the modern era.Rather, it is clear that various European states have become fraught with violent crime and Islamic extremism as a result of their hyper-liberal migration policies and summary penetration by scores of illicit migrants.Firstly, Islamic extremism and violent, migrant-related crime now plague Germany as a result of the German state’s left-wing government and liberal migration policies.For example, although they comprise only 15% of Germany’s population, data indicates that international migrants recently “accounted for a record 41% of all crimes” and about 43% of all violent crime in 2025. Furthermore, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) migrants are currently responsible for about 39% of all rape in Germany and commit nearly one gang-rape per day. In fact, in 2016, migrants from the MENA region committed over 1000 brutal sexual assaults on New Year's Eve alone.In addition, from 2014 to 2024, the German state was forced to endure 19 major terrorist attacks, and 55 Islamic operatives were arrested and charged with “terrorism-related offences” in 2025 alone. Even the German Ministry of the Interior itself has revealed that various radical Islamic organizations, such as Al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood, have infiltrated the German state and are now actively campaigning to carve out Islamic enclaves throughout Germany.Moreover, France has been subsumed by migrant-related crime and Islamic extremism due to the Macron government’s hyper-liberal migration policies..For instance, MENA migrants are now responsible for 70% of all violent robberies and 77% of all rape in the City of Paris, despite the fact that they comprise only 15% to 20% of Paris’ total population. Furthermore, over the past decade, boys and girls alike have been frequently raped and murdered by migrants in France. In fact, in 2024, a 12-year-old Jewish girl was brutally raped by three Arab migrants in response to the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine conflict.In addition, since 2014, the French state has been brutalized by 53 major terrorist attacks, and about 30 innocent French people are currently murdered by Islamic terrorists every year in France. Worse still, MENA migrants have now established countless ‘no-go zones’ in major cities throughout France. Even France’s General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) itself has been forced to admit that over 150 districts in France are “in possession of the Islamists.”Furthermore, Islamic extremism and migrant-related violent crime have now become staples of Swedish society, as a result of Sweden’s ‘open borders’ and inadequate migration policies.For example, Lund University has confirmed that “two thirds of convicted rapists in Sweden are migrants or second generation immigrants.” Moreover, “58% of those suspect[ed] for total crime…are migrants” and 73% of all “murder, manslaughter, and attempted murder” is now migrant-related. In fact, in 2023, Sweden’s Prime Minister was actually forced to convene an emergency meeting with various “army [and] police chiefs” due to the “wave” of migrant-related violence that “rock[ed the] nation.”In addition, radical Islamic ideology has become re-entrenched throughout Sweden, and the Swedish state now suffers from over 65 savage ‘no-go zones.’ In fact, in 2022, Sweden’s former Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, sadly confirmed that the “integration of immigrants has failed” and, since 2024, a “protection system in no-go zones with large populations of migrants” has become a sombre reality of daily life for healthcare professionals in Sweden, due to the fact that “violence against health workers” has become “so endemic.”Finally, the United Kingdom has itself become a haven of Islamic extremism, violence, and crime, as a result of the UK’s open borders and hyper-liberal migration policies..For instance, sex crimes and rape “have increased dramatically in England” and the infamous Rape Gang Inquiry Report has now revealed that, for over a decade, innocent British children have been systematically preyed upon by Islamic ‘rape gangs,’ specifically because of their European heritage and non-Muslim religion. In fact, data indicates that “at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.”In addition, Islamic extremism has severely distorted modern British society, and a wide variety of MENA gangs and terrorist organizations operate openly throughout the UK. Furthermore, since 2013, the UK has been forced to endure at least one major terrorist attack every year, and 51 innocent British people have been murdered by Islamic terrorists. Moreover, radicalized “Muslim patrols" currently afflict various major cities and “numerous no-go zones for whites” now disfigure the UK, due to the “rise of sharia law in Britain.”Unfortunately, it is evident that the United Kingdom is not the only European nation that has been brutally destabilized by globalization’s dogma and the false gospel of ‘post-national’ states and ‘open borders.’Rather, it is clear that various European states have become fraught with violent crime and Islamic extremism, as a result of their hyper-liberal migration policies and summary penetration by scores of illicit migrants.In fact, despite the Continent’s earnest desire to champion the liberal ideal and embrace a plurality of ideas and people, it is readily apparent that all of Europe has now been forced to explicitly confront one of the modern era’s most undeniable truths:Orthodox Islamic ideology and democracy cannot coexist.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.