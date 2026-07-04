Opinion

BARCLAY: ‘Open borders’ and the rape of Europe

From Britain to Germany, France, and Sweden, governments have ignored difficult questions about integration, public safety, and border policy.
Rochdale Grooming Gang
Rochdale Grooming GangImage courtesy of Greater Manchester Police
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