Opinion

BARCLAY: Ten years of Liberal rule turned Canada into a failing state — the data proves it

From collapsing GDP per capita to soaring violent crime, the numbers behind Canada's national decline are impossible to ignore.
Canada is failing
Canada is failingImage courtesy of AI
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Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Oecd
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
failing state

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