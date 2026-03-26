BARCLAY: Ten years of Liberal rule turned Canada into a failing state — the data proves it

On March 16, the renowned Study of the Canadian Consumer revealed that “Nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque” and that “a growing number of Canadians say they’re barely staying afloat.” Unfortunately, even though job markets and ‘life-chances’ have unequivocally collapsed and evaporated throughout all of Canada, it is evident that the degenerate state of the Canadian nation has expanded well beyond the looming outbreak of abject poverty.In fact, it is clear that the past decade of Liberal government has imploded the foundations of Canadian society and transformed the Canadian nation into a failing state.Firstly, Canada’s economy has been utterly decimated by the past decade of Liberal government and its vain efforts to “[rely] on immigration to drive economic growth and plug labour gaps.” For example, since 2015, Canada’s GDP per capita has collapsed, and its economy has consistently teetered on the precipice of a major recession. In fact, the Liberal government has enthusiastically cultivated “the single worst performing economy of all 38 [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] OECD members,” and the Fraser Institute itself has declared that Canadians are currently being forced to endure “the longest decline in individual living standards of the last 40 years.”.In addition, Canada’s unemployment rate has now “jump[ed] to a nine-year high” and, since 2019, food bank usage in Canada has increased by nearly 100%. Worse still, 33% of “food bank clients” in Canada are now children, and the most recent Child and Family Poverty Report Card has been forced to concede that “progress toward eliminating child poverty is not only stalling but reversing … it would take nearly 400 years to end child poverty in the country.”Moreover, public safety in Canada has collapsed throughout the Liberal era, as a result of the Liberal government’s ‘catch-and-release’ justice system and constant desire to ingratiate itself with particular minorities within its voter base.For instance, since 2015, violent crime has soared by over 30% throughout the Canadian nation, and Canada’s Violent Crime Severity Index has “increased considerably in every province and nearly every major city over the last decade.” Furthermore, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) itself recently confirmed that “hardly a day passes without a heartbreaking story of some violent crime in at least one of Canada’s major cities” and that Canada has been inundated with “a surge in violent crime across every province.” Sadly, the sexual assault rate in Canada has also surged dramatically throughout “all 20 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMA), with some CMAs experiencing a doubling of sexual assault rates in ten years.” In fact, at the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) actually issued a public announcement in various foreign languages, such as Punjabi and Arabic, in an effort to curb the pandemic of violent crime and sexual assault that now plagues so many diverse communities and abodes throughout Canada.Finally, Canada’s social fabric and democracy have been sent asunder, due to the fact that the Liberal Party has repeatedly violated Canada’s laws and flagrantly abused the Canadian nation’s fundamental democratic processes, in order to suppress any politics and ideology that contradict its own ‘progressive’ agenda..For example, since 2015, left-wing extremism has become endemic throughout Canadian society, and radical liberal ideology has become a constant feature of Canada’s political ecosystem and news media landscape. Furthermore, Canadian society has become violently polarized and plagued by democratic backsliding. In fact, the Democracy Project itself has explicitly reaffirmed that Canada’s “democracy is suffering” and that “political disagreements are spilling over into real interpersonal conflict.” Even the foundational political cornerstones and cubits of Canadian society, such as Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, have recently become supremely malleable under the auspices of the Liberal government. In fact, in 2023, Canada’s democracy deteriorated so severely that it summarily collapsed the ‘Democracy Index’ for all of North America and “for the first time since the launch of the Democracy Index in 2006, western Europe [overtook] North America to become the highest-scoring region in the world…” Unfortunately, it is evident that the past decade of Liberal government has forced the Canadian state to endure a national decline and collapse that exceeds the confines of mere poverty.In fact, it is clear that the past decade of Liberal government has imploded the foundations of Canadian society and transformed the Canadian nation into a failing state.More importantly, it is readily apparent that Canada’s Laurentian government will soon damage the Canadian state beyond repair and force a cohort of beleaguered provinces, such as Alberta, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, to choose between a rapidly fracturing Canada and annexation by the US.Alas, nearly half of all Canadian youths have already recognized the truth: There is no future in Canada.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.