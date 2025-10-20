BARCLAY: The Conservative: Canada’s most openly oppressed minority

Recently, various aspects of the Canadian government colluded to discriminate against the Christian musician, Sean Feucht, and prevent him from performing on public property across Canada, due to the fact that Feucht is an open populist, as well as a steadfast Christian, and he has publicly expressed his own personal right-wing values and ideology.And yet, the open censorship and persecution that Feucht was forced to endure is not at all extraordinary or abnormal for any conservative in Canada.Unfortunately, despite the fact that the Canadian nation was once a bastion of multiculturalism and a loving home to a vivid synthesis of diverse political beliefs, it is clear that all right-wing ideology and every conservative has become emphatically persecuted and oppressed in Canada over the course of the past Liberal decade..ROBSON: Canada is losing the battle against hate crimes disguised as vandalism.Since the advent of the Trudeau era in 2015 and the onset of Donald Trump’s first Presidency nearly a decade ago, left-wing pundits and political actors throughout Canada have mimicked their American brethren and consistently deployed ‘populism’ and ‘populist’ as catch-all terms for all right-wing ideology and every conservative. Unfortunately, the Left has also laboured tirelessly to transform 'populism' into a euphemism for neo-Nazis and tyrants, as well as all species of bigot, in a vain attempt to silo all conservative ideology under the false veneer of fascism and discredit the surge in popularity that all right-wing ideology, values, and leaders have enjoyed in Canada and throughout the international political system post-Trump. For example, throughout his tenure, Canada’s disgraced former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, repeatedly attempted to indict the Leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, as a far-right populist and an acolyte at the Altar of Trump, in order to scare Canadians away from Poilievre’s leadership and shame Canadian society away from any conservative politics. .Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberal government consistently slandered anyone who disagreed with its tyrannical mandates as a ‘populist’ and complicit in cardinal sins, such as racism, extremism, and misogyny. For instance, in 2022, Trudeau famously labelled every unvaccinated Canadian and conservative as “…women-haters, racists and science-deniers” and even proposed their open oppression, stating “They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists. It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice… Do we tolerate these people?” In contrast, throughout the modern era, the left-wing political edifices and news media organizations that currently preside over Canadian society have hailed left-wing ideology as the driver of all socio-political progress since the Enlightenment and invariably associated a left-wing ethos with the democratic ideal, as well as a constant desire to protect and cultivate the fundamental human rights of all people. In contrast, throughout the modern era, the left-wing political edifices and news media organizations that currently preside over Canadian society have hailed left-wing ideology as the driver of all socio-political progress since the Enlightenment and invariably associated a left-wing ethos with the democratic ideal, as well as a constant desire to protect and cultivate the fundamental human rights of all people. In fact, over the past decade, left-wing politicians, such as Justin Trudeau, have consistently been lauded as champions of liberty and human rights, in spite of any fascist, anti-democratic politics, and explicit human rights violations. As a result, Canada's left-wing politicians and media edifices have inevitably engineered a political spectrum wherein a person or political actor becomes increasingly evil and antithetical to democracy, as their political beliefs and personal ideology become progressively conservative or 'populist', and, conversely, a person becomes increasingly good and virtuous, inasmuch as their personal beliefs and political ideology become left-wing and liberal.In truth, for over a decade, Canadians everywhere have been precluded from the ability to engage in any earnest political dialogue and communication, due to the fact that they have been relentlessly subsumed within a political ecosystem wherein every right-wing ideology is not merely a competing ethos, but, rather, inherently evil and explicitly dangerous to the wellbeing of any democracy, and, therefore, an enemy that must invariably be eradicated and destroyed, along with its adherents. Therefore, political discourse in Canada has collapsed and open persecution has summarily become a macabre reality of daily life for every conservative in Canada. For example, conservative media outlets are consistently silenced and denied access to politicians in Canada. Furthermore, over the past decade, Canadian citizens have routinely been precluded from espousing right-wing values and prevented from commenting on political issues at public forums by Canada's Liberal politicians and left-wing political actors.In addition, data indicates that "Nearly half of all Canadian university students are actively concealing their real opinions for fear of sanction or mistreatment" and that, on campus, "Liberals basically feel free to say anything they want on any subject, regardless of consequences… while moderates and conservatives and libertarians feel like they have to radically self-censor, if they want to avoid consequences for their beliefs.".In fact, Mark Carney's newly minted Liberal government has recently introduced various legislation, such as Bill C-8 and the Combatting Hate Act, whereby it seeks the power to ban so-called 'specified persons' (read: conservative) from the Internet entirely and to punish any Canadian with a lifetime of imprisonment for a slew of vaguely defined hate-crimes that amount almost entirely to right-wing 'wrongthink' and can easily be twisted in order to encompass any conservative. 