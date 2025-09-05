BARCLAY: The destabilizing effects of Liberal migration policies in Canada

William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as the Principal Analyst at PCBG: Management and Consulting. For nearly a decade, the Liberal government has imposed a bevy of hyper-liberal migration policies upon the Canadian people, in an effort to forcibly inject abject diversity within the Canadian state.Unfortunately, diversity is, at best, merely the symptom of a healthy, productive, state or nation, and never a viable end unto itself.In fact, although the Liberal government has long attempted to conceal its failures under the modern dictums of diversity and the tenets of “identity politics,” it is clear that the Liberal government’s hyper-liberal migration policies have forced the Canadian state to endure a precipitous national collapse..EDITORIAL: Scrap the Temporary Foreign Worker Program so Canadian young people can work again.Firstly, Canada’s economy has imploded, due to the fact that, for almost a decade, the Liberal government has refused to earnestly invest in Canada’s industries or cultivate the Canadian labour force and has, instead, vainly attempted to rely “on immigration to drive economic growth and plug labour gaps.” For example, Canada’s GDP per capita has crumbled, and the Canadian state is currently mired in “the longest decline in individual living standards of the last 40 years” and “isn’t poised to stop declining for at least a generation.” In addition, Canada’s unemployment rate has now “jump[ed] to nine-year high, outside the pandemic,” and youth unemployment has hit levels typically “seen during a recession,” as a result of Liberal initiatives such as the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW)..In fact, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) itself has confirmed that “between now and 2060, Canada [will] see per capita GDP growth of just 0.7% annually, making it the single worst performing economy of all 38 OECD members.” Moreover, public safety and national security have collapsed throughout Canada, due to the fact that the Liberal government’s hyper-liberal migration policies and contingent inability to secure Canada’s borders have permitted countless illicit migrants and criminals to inundate the Canadian state.For instance, since 2015, violent crime in Canada has increased by nearly 40%. Furthermore, Canada’s homicide rate recently hit a 30-year peak, and, in 2022, Canada’s Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) eclipsed its highest point since 2007. .EDITORIAL: The 'Wild West' had more justice than Liberal Canada.In fact, at the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) actually issued an announcement in various foreign languages, such as Punjabi and Arabic, in an attempt to curb the outbreak of violent crime and pandemic of sexual assault that has emanated from various migrant communities in Canada and Alberta.Even Canada’s disgraced former prime minister himself, Justin Trudeau, was ultimately forced to concede that, for years, illicit migrants and criminal syndicates “have been exploiting [Canada’s provinces and] immigration system for their own interests.” .Finally, Canada’s social fabric has been rent asunder, due to the fact that the Liberal government’s grossly inadequate migration policies have permitted various extremist ideologies to penetrate within the Canadian state and re-entrench themselves within Canadian society.For example, since 2015, radical Islamic ideology has become increasingly prevalent in Canada, and countless people with intimate connections to Islamic terrorist organizations have been permitted to inhabit the Canadian state and promote their own hellish ideology. Furthermore, Khalistani extremists have become superfluous throughout Canada over the course of the past decade, and a wide variety of radical left-wing ideology and extremism has also been permitted to flourish within Canada during the Liberal era. As a result, since 2023, “nearly a dozen terrorism-related incidents [have occurred] in Canada or abroad involving Canadians,” and, according to the RCMP, “terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488% last year.” Astonishingly, the RCMP has even recently revealed that “Canadian police have foiled six terrorist plots in the last 12 months alone, with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa.” .EDITORIAL: Danielle Smith must continue fight against porn in school libraries.In fact, even The Democracy Project itself has recently declared that Canadian society has become violently polarized and that “Political disagreements [in Canada] are spilling over into real interpersonal conflict,” as a result of the casual extremism that has plagued the Canadian state and distorted political discourse in Canada since the advent of the Liberal government. More importantly, if Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal government are permitted to continue indulging in the hyper-liberal migration policies that have dominated the West over the course of the past decade, then it is readily apparent that Canada will inevitably begin to imitate the European nations that Carney so openly venerates, and the Canadian people will soon be plagued by the same economic insecurity, no-go zones, and constant terrorism that have already subsumed Carney’s idols.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as the Principal Analyst at PCBG: Management and Consulting. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG