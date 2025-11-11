BARCLAY: The forgotten soldiers of the Liberal era

On November 4th 2025, Prime Minister Carney’s Liberal government released its severely delayed 2025 Budget.However, despite the fact that the Liberal government has enthusiastically designated billions of dollars for left-wing talking points and wasteful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, such as “CBC/Radio Canada’s…participation in Eurovision” and the Department for Women and Gender Equity (WAGE), the 2025 Budget failed to earnestly invest in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Unfortunately, the Liberal government’s current lack of funding for the CAF and shameless disinterest in Canada’s military is by no means a novel issue or at all unforeseen.In fact, for over a decade, the Liberal government has forsaken the Canadian Armed Forces and permitted Canada’s national security apparatus to erode and collapse spectacularly.Firstly, the Canadian Armed Forces suffers from a chronic lack of personnel and inadequate training.For example, since the advent of the Liberal government, the CAF has consistently failed to meet various recruiting and training metrics, and currently lacks over 16 000 troops or ”15 percent of [its] authorized strength.”Furthermore, the Canadian Armed Forces has actually been forced to “rely on an army of public servants to boost its ranks by 300 000,” due to its perennial “challenges attracting and training enough highly skilled recruits to staff many occupations such as pilots and ammunition technicians.” In fact, Canada’s previous Minister of National Defense, Bill Blair, has explicitly declared that “Canada’s military is in a death spiral,” as a result of the CAF’s “dire recruitment and retention crisis.”Moreover, Canada’s military is severely underequipped and routinely forced to deploy decrepit military technology and equipment.For instance, in an era of nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, Canada’s Navy boasts one solitary “diesel submarine, buil[t] in the 1980s, to patrol the largest coastline of any country on the planet” and “two generals or admirals for every operational fighter jet, tank, and warship in operation."In addition, ~50% of Canada’s military equipment is actually “unavailable and unserviceable” and a mere “58% of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) would be able to respond if called upon in a crisis by NATO allies.” Incredibly, only “45% of Canada’s air force fleet is operational, while the Royal Canadian Navy can operate at 46% of its capacity and the army at 54%”In fact, for over a decade, the Canadian Armed Forces' already abysmal “combat readiness” has grown consistently worse and the sum total of Canada’s “military projection ambition…[now] consists of only three frigates, two fighter jet squadrons, and one mechanized brigade.”Finally, under the auspices of the Liberal government, the Canadian Armed Forces has been forced to abandon Canada’s proud military history and martial sentiment.For example, the CAF has become hyper-saturated with DEI initiatives and overwhelmingly forced to reject the traditions, values, and history that previously defined the Canadian people and its military. Furthermore, the Canadian nation as a whole has been forced divorce itself from the reality that, long before the Canadian state was peacekeeper and a steward for other nations, Canada was a peacemaker, and renowned as one of the international community’s most spectacular merchants of loving-severity and violence.In fact, Canada and its brave soldiers emerged from World War One “with a reputation for winning victories that others could not.” And yet, “even in a war of unparalleled ferocity, enemy and ally alike would remember the Canadians as having been particularly brutal.”Unfortunately, it is evident that the Liberal government’s current lack of interest and investment in Canada’s military is by no means a recent development.Rather, for over a decade, the Liberal government has forsaken the Canadian Armed Forces and permitted Canada’s national security apparatus to erode and collapse spectacularly.Alas, despite the Liberal government’s repeated attempts to shirk Canada’s military history and abandon the Canadian Armed Forces, national power and sovereignty have become a pre-requisite for every state post-Trump.In fact, every Canadian that has been forced to confront Prime Minister Carney’s maiden budget and its disturbing lack of military funding must sadly admit that the lurking spectre of a 51st state has started to loom ever closer and is now altogether too real.