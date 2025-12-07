BARCLAY: The Liberal attack on democracy in Canada

Over the past decade, left-wing pundits and politicians have attempted to misconstrue all fascism and undemocratic politics as the unique property of conservatives and right-wing ideologies, such as populism.Even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has become an instrument for the ‘Other’-ing of conservatives in Canada under the auspices of the Liberal government and recently regurgitated the tired leftist trope that any right-wing or “traditional values” are “…a sign that [a person is] becoming more extremist.”And yet, undemocratic politics and human rights violations are by no means the exclusive purview or property of the Right..STEPHAN: The Notwithstanding Clause is good for Alberta.Rather, throughout the modern era, left-wing leaders and political actors have consistently sought to abuse the human rights of their people and violate democracy’s most basic processes, in order to accomplish social justice, abject diversity, and their own personal ‘progressive’ ideal.In fact, for nearly a decade, the Liberal government has repeatedly exposed itself as quintessentially fascist and an urgent threat to all democracy in Canada.Firstly, the Liberal government has consistently oppressed the fundamental human rights and liberties of all Canadians..For example, since its advent in 2015, the Liberal government has repeatedly violated human rights such as ‘free speech’, ‘religious freedom’, and ‘political assembly’. In addition, on campus, “Nearly half of all Canadian university students are actively concealing their real opinions for fear of sanction or mistreatment” due to the open climate of ideological oppression that has been cultivated within Canadian academia throughout the Liberal era.In fact, via legislation, such as Bill C-8 and Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, the Liberal government now seeks the power to ban so-called ‘specified persons’ from the Internet entirely and to punish any Canadian with a lifetime of imprisonment for a slew of vaguely defined hate-crimes that amount almost entirely to right-wing ‘wrongthink’ and whose parameters can easily be manipulated in order to encompass any conservative ethos or religious ideology.Moreover, the Liberal government has consistently persecuted any political actors who espouse values that contradict the Liberal Party’s own pre-approved dogma and hyper-left-wing curriculum..SLOBODIAN: Calgary pastor jailed for refusing ‘forced apology’ in drag storytime dispute.For instance, the Christian musician, Sean Feucht, recently had numerous permits to hold events on public property across Canada cancelled and revoked by various aspects of the Canadian government, due to the fact that he has publicly expressed his own personal right-wing values and Christian ideology. Furthermore, “Canada’s justice system has [brought] itself into disrepute”, due to the fact that open populists and conservatives, such as Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, have been labelled as traitors to the Canadian nation and menaced with extreme prison sentences that far exceed even the punishments that are meted out against violent criminals, murderers, and sexual predators in Canada.Finally, the Liberal Party has repeatedly violated Canada’s laws and flagrantly abused the Canadian nation’s fundamental democratic processes, in order to suppress any politics and ideology that contradict its own ‘progressive’ agenda..For example, the Liberal government has engorged the Canadian Anti-Hate Network with funding and loosed it upon the Canadian nation in an explicit effort to “target anybody who happens to be conservative” and “…propagandize against anything they deem to be right of center.”In addition, in 2022, the Liberal government needlessly enacted Canada’s Emergencies Act and violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms itself in a vulgar effort to oppress the Freedom Convoy and its cascade of right-wing supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Canada’s Federal Court has confirmed that the Liberal government “…violated the Charter right to freedom of expression and the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure” and ultimately concluded that “The federal government’s decision to declare a public order emergency under the Emergencies Act in early 2022…[was] unreasonable and…not justified [by] the facts or the law.” .LUCYK: Medical waitlist deaths climb, but do governments even notice?.In fact, various organizations and indicators now report that Canada’s democracy has been rent asunder, due to its past decade of Liberal government.The Democracy Project, for instance, has recently declared that Canadian society has become violently polarized and plagued by democratic backsliding. Furthermore, the Democracy Project has explicitly reaffirmed that “…[Canada’s] democracy is suffering” and that “Political disagreements are spilling over into real interpersonal conflict,” as a consequence of the distorted political discourse in Canada. Even the Democracy Index itself reports that, in 2023, the Liberal government’s corruption forced Canada’s democracy to deteriorate so severely that “For the first time since the launch of the Democracy Index in 2006, Western Europe [overtook] North America to become the highest-scoring region in the world…However, this was accomplished not by any significant positive momentum in Europe, but by the decline in Canada’s score.”.Unfortunately, despite the fact that the Left has attempted to misconstrue all fascism and undemocratic politics as the sole property of conservatives and right-wing ideology, it is evident that human rights violations are by no means unique to right-wing ideology and political actors.Rather, left-wing politicians have consistently sacrificed the human rights of their people and violated democracy’s most fundamental processes, in a vain attempt to accomplish social justice, abject diversity, and their own personal, ‘progressive’, ideal.In fact, for nearly a decade, the Liberal government has repeatedly exposed itself as quintessentially fascist and an urgent threat to all democracy in Canada..HANNAFORD: MAID expansion rolls on, no matter how Health Canada spins it.More importantly, it is readily apparent that Mark Carney’s globalist paradigm and authoritarian values are starting to converge within the Canadian nation and now represent an existential threat to Canada’s democracy.Therefore, Canada’s political leaders must “…end the sedition in Ottawa by invoking the law and following the money,” in order to excise the Liberal government from Parliament and, at long last, afford the Canadian people an opportunity to commandeer a viable future outside of the miasma of Liberal corruption and democratic backsliding that has defined Canada’s modern era. William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s foremost young conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.