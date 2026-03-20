Opinion

BARCLAY: The Liberal embrace of Islamic extremism in Canada

From Al-Quds Day controversies to rising national security warnings, critics argue Ottawa has avoided hard questions on radicalization, immigration oversight, and public safety.
Massive pro-regime rally held in Revolutionary Square in Tehran, Iran
Massive pro-regime rally held in Revolutionary Square in Tehran, Iran@EdKrassen on Twitter
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Liberal Party
Justin Trudeau
Opinion
Opinion Column
Islamic extremism
Al Quds Day

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