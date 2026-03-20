BARCLAY: The Liberal embrace of Islamic extremism in Canada

On March 14, Canadian society was once again marred by the outbreak of the annual Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto.Unfortunately, despite the fact that the 2026 Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto has been belatedly opposed by various tardy Canadian politicians, it is evident that an enthusiastic support for jihad against the West, sharia law, and the murder of Jews long ago has become commonplace in Canada.In fact, it is clear that, over the past decade, the Liberal government has enthusiastically failed to effectively regulate the influx of international migration, and, as a result, Islamic extremism has inevitably become a part of Canadian society and re-entrenched throughout all of Canada.Firstly, throughout the Liberal era, radical Islamic ideology has become endemic in Canada.For example, major cities across Canada, such as Montreal and Toronto, have become rife with radical Islamic ideology, and segments of Canada’s Muslim population have now started to violently disavow the Canadian state’s fundamental political apparatus, due to the fact that all of Canadian society is not predicated upon their radical Islamic values and ethos. Even the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has confirmed that, since 2015, radical Islamic ideology has become increasingly prevalent throughout Canadian society and that “the [Religiously Motivated Violent Extremist] RMVE threat to Canada [has] increased, as demonstrated by the rise in number of arrests.” In addition, Islamic schools, or ‘madrassahs,’ are not compelled to abide by any standardized curriculum, and, as a result, Islamic schools in Canada often covertly promote extremism and terrorist ideology to swathes of vulnerable youth in Canada. In fact, the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) recently warned the Canadian government that Canada will likely "experience a lone-wolf terror attack soon" and CSIS itself has consistently reiterated that “The ongoing conflict in Gaza has…[inspired] an entire new generation of RMVE adherents…as a pillar of the Daesh narrative in particular.”.Moreover, since 2015, Canada’s Liberal government has permitted countless Islamic terrorists to migrate within Canada and permeate throughout Canadian society.For instance, a diverse array of terrorist leaders and political actors with intimate connections to terrorist organizations, such as Samidoun, ISIS, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), have been permitted to inhabit the Canadian state and promote their extremist ideology over the past decade. In fact, even Canada’s former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was recently forced to concede that Islamic terrorists and “bad actors…have been exploiting [Canada’s] immigration system for their own interests.”Furthermore, Canada has become a safe haven for countless members of Iran’s brutal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as various senior religious leaders and officials from Iran’s current terrorist regime. In fact, since the inception of the United States’ Operation: Epic Fury, numerous high-profile Islamic extremists and terrorist leaders have commenced their exodus from the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of Khamenei. Notably, Canada has recently disclosed that about 700 regime-linked associates are currently operating within its borders and have openly targeted Canadian citizens.Finally, during the Liberal era, Islamic terrorist attacks have become increasingly frequent in Canada.For example, since 2023, “nearly a dozen terrorism-related incidents [have occurred] in Canada or abroad involving Canadians,” and, according to the Counter Extremism Project, “several hundred Canadian civilians have been killed or injured in incidents related to violent extremism” throughout the modern era. Furthermore, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has confirmed that, over the course of 2024 alone, “terrorism charges laid in Canada jumped 488%” and Canadian police “foiled six terrorist plots…with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa to Toronto.” In addition, CSIS itself reports that, throughout 2024, “multiple RMVE adherents were arrested in Canada for terrorism-related offences. They were mainly motivated by the conflicts in the Middle East, inspired by Daesh, and planned to carry out an attack either alone or as part of a small group.” Moreover, in 2023, the Liberal government was actually forced to publicly downplay a report from the United Kingdom’s own Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office that a “terror attack attempt in Canada is very likely.” .In fact, the scourge of Islamic terrorism has actually become so overwhelming in Canada that it now consistently exceeds the confines of Canadian society and bleeds over into the United States of America. Even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) itself has confirmed that “[in 2024]…85% of [all known or suspected terrorists] came through [Canada and] the northern border,” and Canada’s own CSIS has, for years, attempted to “monitor and respond to the threat of Canadian extremist travellers (CETs).” Unfortunately, even though the 2026 Al Quds Day rally in Toronto was ultimately rebuked by various political actors and organizations, it is evident that radical Islamic ideology has become a constant, howling feature of Canadian society under the auspices of the Liberal government.More importantly, it is readily apparent that the modern outbreak of Islamic extremism in Canada is not the only symptom of the Liberal government’s consistent inability to secure the Canadian state and its borders.Sadly, Canada’s historic relationship with the United States of America has utterly collapsed, and the Canadian nation has summarily been transformed into an obstacle to be overcome and annexed, rather than a viable partner in the New Era of American Democracy. William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.