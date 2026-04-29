BARCLAY: The Liberals’ attack on human rights in Canada

On April 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrated the anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and declared that “it is up to us all to protect the values of freedom and equality enshrined in the Charter.”Unfortunately, despite the fact that he has attempted to associate his Liberal government with the edifice of human rights in Canada, it is evident that Mark Carney has merely paid a glib lip service to Canada’s Charter and the fundamental human rights of all Canadians.In fact, for over a decade, it has been clear that the Liberal government has consistently remained the most urgent enemy to all human rights in Canada.Firstly, throughout the Liberal era, the ‘right to freedom of expression’ has become endangered and openly oppressed in Canada.For example, conservative media outlets are routinely censored. Furthermore, over the past decade, various Canadian citizens have been precluded from publicly espousing ideology that contradicts the Liberal Party’s dogma and prevented from freely participating in political discourse. In fact, “Nearly half of all Canadian university students are actively concealing their real opinions for fear of sanction or mistreatment,” and “Liberals basically feel free to say anything they want on any subject, regardless of consequences … while moderates and conservatives and libertarians feel like they have to radically self-censor, if they want to avoid consequences for their beliefs.”In addition, the Liberal government has proffered a diverse array of legislation that directly attacks and undermines the ‘right to free speech’ in Canada, such as Bill C-8, whereby the Liberal government now seeks the power to ban so-called ‘specified persons’ from the Internet entirely for any right-wing ‘wrongthink’ that contradicts the Liberal Party’s own pre-approved left-wing curriculum. Even Canada’s Federal Court has confirmed that the Liberal government explicitly “violated the Charter right to freedom of expression and the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure.”.Moreover, since 2015, the Liberal government has callously ignored and violated the ‘right to religious freedom’ in Canada.For instance, the Liberal government has repeatedly forced Christians in Canada to abandon their attempts to pray, worship, and perform vital religious services. In fact, via a morass of forthcoming laws and legislation, such as Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, the Liberal government has attempted to equip itself with the ability to punish any Canadian with a lifetime of imprisonment for a slew of vaguely defined ‘hate-crimes’ whose parameters can easily be manipulated in order to encompass any conservative ethos or unliberal religious ideology.Furthermore, the Liberal government has consistently permitted churches across Canada to be desecrated and destroyed by left-wing anarchists and anti-Canadian agitators. In addition, Christian Canadians are frequently precluded from publicly espousing their beliefs and forced to exclude the most basic aspects of Christian doctrine from political discourse in Canada. Even the USA’s Christian worship singer Sean Feucht recently had numerous permits to hold events on public property across Canada cancelled and revoked by various aspects of the Canadian government, due to the fact that he has publicly expressed his own personal right-wing values and Christian ideology. Finally, for over a decade, the Liberal government has enthusiastically aborted the ‘right to personal equality’ in Canada.For example, in 2022, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau labelled every unvaccinated Canadian as “women-haters, racists, and science-deniers” and openly toyed with their explicit oppression, asking all of Canada to “make a choice … Do we tolerate these people?” Furthermore, “Canada’s justice system has [brought] itself into disrepute”, due to the fact that open conservatives have been cunningly rebranded as ‘populists’ and summarily menaced with extreme prison sentences that far exceed even the punishments that are meted out against violent criminals, murderers, and sexual predators in Canada..In addition, due to the Liberal government’s abject pursuit of diversity, DEI, and identity politics in Canada, the legitimacy of any person or people’s respective social plight and perspective, indeed their ability to suffer itself, has become contingent upon their ability to immediately display the requisite ‘diversity criteria’ and intersectional location upon the so-called ‘spectrum of identity.’ In fact, the modern gospel of identity politics and its Liberal apostles have decreed that anyone who is sufficiently un-diverse or ‘white’ is not merely incapable of any socio-political suffering, but is actually themselves a source of socio-political malaise and a locus of oppression. As a result, it has become completely legitimate and even subtly encouraged to abuse and persecute any person or people who do not immediately and apparently display the appropriate ‘diversity criteria’ and can be at all labelled as ‘white.’ Moreover, various minorities in Canada are currently permitted to inhabit a nearly consequence-free, ‘catch-and-release,’ legal system, whereas every white person has abruptly been forced to confront the macabre reality that anyone who is sufficiently ‘un-diverse’ can currently be freely persecuted in Canada, or murdered in North America, and naught but silence will echo out.Unfortunately, despite the fact that Mark Carney has recently mouthed a glib lip-service to Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it is evident that, since the advent of the Trudeau era, the Liberal government has remained openly ignored the pursuit of Liberty in Canada.In fact, for over a decade, it is clear that the Liberal government has consistently remained the most urgent enemy to all human rights in Canada.More importantly, despite the fact that the Canadian nation has long remained one of the foremost exemplars of the Democratic Ideal in action, it is readily apparent that every aspect of Liberty has been explicitly undermined by the past decade of Liberal government, and all Democracy in Canada now teeters perilously on the brink of total collapse.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.