Opinion

BARCLAY: The Liberals’ attack on human rights in Canada

Allegations of censorship, identity politics, and unequal justice raise questions about the future of Canadian democracy.
Freedom Convoy
Freedom ConvoyFreedom Convoy 2022/Twitter
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Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Human Rights
Mark Carney
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Opinion
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