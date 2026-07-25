Opinion

BARCLAY: The modern witch hunt for ‘the Conservative’ in Canada

When conservatives are routinely branded extremists and enemies of democracy, physical intimidation becomes the predictable next step — not the exception.
Protestors were present on Friday night but they were in the overwhelming minority.
Protestors were present on Friday night but they were in the overwhelming minority. Submitted by Heidi McKillop
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Tim Houston
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