BARCLAY: The modern witch hunt for ‘the Conservative’ in Canada

On July 15, the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, was attacked by a mob of left-wing protestors and extremists.Numerous radical leftists “swarmed” a car that was transporting Premier Houston and “smashed the windshield”, before Houston was eventually evacuated by the RCMP.Unfortunately, although his personal safety has been immediately threatened and his life “put at risk” by “bad actors,” Premier Houston’s recent attack is not at all unique or some isolated outburst of hyper-liberal hate.Rather, it is clear that all right-wing ideology and every conservative has become emphatically persecuted and oppressed in Canada over the course of the past Liberal decade.Throughout the Trump era, left-wing pundits and political actors in Canada have consistently imitated their American brethren and parlayed ‘populism’ into an analog for all right-wing ideology and every conservative. Unfortunately, the Left has also laboured tirelessly to render ‘populism’ synonymous with neo-Nazis and tyrants, as well as all species of bigot, in a vain attempt to conceal all conservative ideology under the veneer of fascism and discredit the surge in popularity that all right-wing ideology, values, and leaders have enjoyed in Canada and throughout the international political system post-Trump. In contrast, the left-wing political edifices and news media organizations that currently dictate discourse within Canadian society have entrenched left-wing ideology as the driver of all socio-political progress since the Enlightenment and invariably associated a left-wing ethos with the democratic ideal, as well as a constant desire to protect and cultivate the fundamental human rights of all people..As a result, the Left has engineered a political spectrum wherein a person inevitably becomes increasingly evil and antithetical to democracy, inasmuch as their ideology becomes progressively conservative or ‘populist,’ and, conversely, a person becomes increasingly virtuous and an explicit boon to democracy, inasmuch as their ideology trends towards the left-wing and the liberal.Therefore, all of Canada has been transformed into a political ecosystem wherein every right-wing ideology is not merely a competing ethos or an alternative description of democracy’s tapestry, but, rather, inherently evil and dangerous to the wellbeing of any democratic society.In fact, since the advent of the Trump era, Canada’s news media and politicians have consistently invoked the ‘ghoul of populism’ in an effort to frighten and shame the Canadian people away from the right wing of the political spectrum.Consequently, the Conservative has inevitably become an enemy that must be proactively sought out and destroyed by any earnest ‘progressive,’ and open persecution has summarily become a macabre reality of daily life for every Canadian who does not enthusiastically regurgitate the Liberal Party’s modern dogma.For example, conservatives in Canada have been publicly ‘Other’-ed, and the Liberal government itself has eagerly branded every so-called ‘populist’ as ‘right-wing extremist,' as well as “women-hater, racist, and science-denier.” Even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has become an instrument of anti-conservative oppression under the auspices of the Liberal government and recently regurgitated the tired leftist trope that any right-wing or “traditional values” are a “sign that [a person is] becoming more extremist.”.Furthermore, over the past decade, any right-wing ideology that exceeds the confines of the Liberal Party’s dogma has been suppressed, and conservatives have been precluded from various fundamental human rights, such as the right to ‘religious freedom’ and the right to ‘free speech.’ In fact, Mark Carney’s Liberal government recently allocated itself the power to punish any Canadian with a lifetime of imprisonment for a slew of vaguely defined ‘hate-crimes’ whose parameters can easily be manipulated in order to encompass any un-liberal ideology.Worse still, right-wing students are currently forced to “radically self-censor,” in order to “avoid consequences for their beliefs," and even ‘mainstream’ conservatives, such as Premier Houston, are now subject to physical attack and violence in Canada. Sadly, The Democracy Project itself recently declared that Canadian society has become violently polarized and that “political disagreements [in Canada] are spilling over into real interpersonal conflict,” as a consequence of the casual extremism and political polarization that currently plague the Canadian state.Unfortunately, it is evident that Premier Houston’s recent attack is merely one grotesque symptom of the anti-conservative hatred that has slowly been normalized in Canada by the Left.In fact, it is clear that all right-wing ideology and every conservative has become emphatically persecuted and oppressed in Canada over the course of the past Liberal decade.More importantly, it is readily apparent that any Canadian who refuses to worship at the altar of the Left will inevitably be forced to confront an identical, grim reality: Anti-conservative hatred is now mainstream in Canada.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s leading conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.