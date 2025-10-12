BARCLAY: The open attack of ‘The Conservative’ in America

On September 10, America’s conservative icon, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated by a deranged leftist who could no longer endure Kirk’s unwavering integrity and right-wing values.Unfortunately, Charlie Kirk’s murder was not a random outburst of left-wing terrorism or violence. Rather, Charlie Kirk was murdered, specifically because, for over a decade, every unabashed conservative in the US has been falsely labelled as some species of prospective crypto-nazi or fascist, and, as a result, all right-wing ideology and every conservative has summarily become viciously attacked and persecuted under the pretense of “saving America’s democracy.”.HORTON: Exiling Jordan Peterson is a Canadian failure of conscience.Since the advent of Donald Trump’s first Presidency, America’s left-wing pundits and political actors have consistently deployed “populism” and “populist” as catch-all terms for all right-wing ideology and every conservative. Unfortunately, the Left has also laboured tirelessly in order to transform populism into a euphemism for neo-Nazis, fascists, racists, tyrants, and all species of undemocratic bigot, in an attempt to delegitimize President Trump and discredit the American people’s stunning rejection of the political status quo and Hillary Clinton in 2016.In contrast, throughout the modern era, the left-wing political edifices and news media organizations that currently preside over American society have hailed left-wing ideology as the driver of all socio-political progress since the Enlightenment and invariably associated a left-wing ethos with the democratic ideal, as well as a constant desire to protect and cultivate the fundamental human rights of all people. .As a result, America’s media and left-wing politicians have inevitably engineered a political spectrum wherein a person or political actor becomes increasingly evil and antithetical to democracy, as their political beliefs and personal ideology become progressively conservative or “populist,” and, conversely, a person becomes increasingly good and virtuous, inasmuch as their personal beliefs and political ideology become left-wing and liberal.Therefore, throughout the modern era, politically motivated violence and terrorism have become a looming, macabre reality of daily life for every conservative in America.In truth, anyone who is an open conservative, never mind an unabashed populist, is currently under constant threat of violence and death in the USA, due to the fact that American society has been relentlessly subsumed within a political ecosystem wherein all right-wing ideology is not merely a competing ethos, but, rather, inherently evil, and, therefore, an enemy that must invariably be eradicated and destroyed, along with its adherents. .OLDCORN: Ottawa shouldn’t ask the Supreme Court to rewrite the notwithstanding clause.For instance, under the pretense that they are protecting America’s democracy and championing the liberal ideal, left-wing extremists and organizations, such as ANTIFA, have consistently been allowed and even encouraged to attack conservatives and pro-Trump rallies, as well as any so-called populist political events, since the outset of Trump’s first Presidency in 2016. In fact, during the Biden era, ANTIFA was permitted to become so explicitly dangerous to the safety of anyone who espouses any conservative ideology or right-wing values that ANTIFA has recently been officially designated as a terrorist organization. Astonishingly, left-wing terrorism was actually allowed to increase so emphatically under the Biden Administration that “left-wing terrorism [now] outpaces far-right attacks for first time in 30 years.”Furthermore, President Trump himself has been the victim of various assassination attempts by deranged leftists intent on “saving America,” such as Ryan Rouse, a habitual left-wing terrorist, who attempted to murder President Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida, and Thomas Crooks, a disgruntled left-wing extremist, who nearly assassinated President Trump and severely wounded three innocent Trump supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania, ultimately killing one..And, most recently, the beloved Charlie Kirk was publicly executed by a radical left-wing terrorist and extremist simply because his unflinching right-wing values and ideology rendered him the type of “hate [that] can’t be negotiated out” to his killer and scores of warped leftists everywhere across America. Worse still, Kirk’s murder was not a standalone effort or the work of an isolated political terrorist. Rather, Kirk’s public execution was a grotesque culmination of the systematic campaign of anti-conservative hatred and violence that has been permitted to infect the American nation over the course of the past decade. In fact, Kirk’s assassination has been explicitly exposed as a coordinated operation involving multiple radical leftist organizations and individuals that are hellbent on exterminating all right-wing ideology and every conservative in America.Unfortunately, it is readily apparent that Charlie Kirk’s public execution was not a random outburst of left-wing terrorism. .EYRE: Beware the ‘nation-building’ boosters: Why governments shouldn’t pick winners and losers.Sadly, Charlie Kirk was murdered, specifically because, for over a decade, very unabashed conservatives in the US have been falsely labelled as some species of prospective crypto-nazi or fascist, and, as a result, all right-wing ideology and every conservative has summarily become viciously attacked and persecuted under the pretense of “saving America’s democracy.”In fact, although the Left routinely touts itself as a champion of all oppressed peoples and persons, it is clear that every conservative is currently endangered in America, and that left-wing, anti-conservative violence has become America’s most openly accepted hate crime.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s foremost young conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG